videos come to light scolding their children

Britney Spears returns to star in another family controversy. The artist, who maintains a strained relationship with Kevin Federline, the father of her children, has been exposed in a video that has been shared by the rapper himself.

The artist has long maintained a distant relationship with her children, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. In an attempt to justify the reasons for this situation, her ex-husband published some videos on the networksrecorded by the adolescents themselves, in which Spears, 40, sharply rebukes them for reasons that seem insubstantial.

Spears, in an image with her children.

Federline assures that it was a family decision

“I can’t sit back and let my kids be accused like this after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the kids took when they were 11 and 12. This isn’t even the worst of it.” . The lies have to stop. I hope our children grow up to be better than this“, he wrote, very hard on Spears.

Now, Federline could face legal problems for publishing the images, despite having quickly removed them. The young men did not attend her mother’s wedding to Sam Asghari, who had been her boyfriend of five years.

Although she is finally enjoying freedom and her sentimental life is stable, the singer of ‘Baby one more time’ would be seeing her spirits affected by this situation.