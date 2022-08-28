United States in shock by the millionaire purchase of Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot, born in Israel, is one of the most recognized actresses of the moment. Her celebrity blockbuster, she earned a lot of dollars throughout her career. For this reason, she decided to treat herself to being the owner of an expensive object, with which she surprised her fans. She knows what it’s all about, next.

August 28, 2022 4:38 p.m.

Who knew how to model for brands like Gucci Y huawei, Gal Gadot, is today one of the most prominent actresses in the world. With her brilliant performances in the movie saga of Fast and furious (where he performed alongside Vin Diesel, Paul Walker Y Michelle Rodriguezamong others), managed to catapult his career in Hollywood.

Gadot worked as a babysitter and as a cashier at Burger Kinguntil being chosen as Miss Israel in a beauty pageant, and start her career as a model. After the success of Fast and Furious, her career as an actress began to take off in the film industry, giving her the opportunity to get big leading roles.

Some of these are the classic comic character Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe and the one of The Bishop (Bishop) in Red alert (Red Notice). For this last film, where she shared filming with Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne Johnsonactress born in Israel took a salary of $20 million.

High salaries like the one he received for this film allowed Gadot to make an incredible purchase, with which he surprised all his fans. She decided to treat herself to a luxurious car. We are talking about a Tesla Model Xwhich has a market value of approximately 140 thousand dollars.

The Tesla Model X driven by the person who gives life to the Wonder Womanhas two electric motors: one of rear wheel drive and another of front-wheel drive. Together, these engines are capable of generating a combined power of 671 horsepowerto accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.