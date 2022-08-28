Tyler Henry, the medium of the Kardashians, Sofia Vergara, Megan Fox and Amber Rose

Tyler Henry, the celebrity medium, He is 26 years old, he was born in California and as he revealed, he has had since his childhood the gift of communicating with people who have died.

Tyler was 10 years old when he predicted that his grandmother was about to die. When deciding what to do with his life, he chose to study to be a nurse, but he also a medium had a prediction for him.

“When I went to school, a medium gave me a reading and told me that at 19 I would start shooting my own television program, that I would write books and that I would do good, that this would be my life purpose,” he said in an interview.

And the prediction came true Well, when he turned that age, he went to live in Los Angeles.began doing readings and was invited to ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

Then the channel E! began producing his show, Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry. It is said that the clairvoyant’s waiting list is so long that he has his agenda full for years.

Famous as Carmen Electra, Boy George, Roselyn Sanchez and Melissa Joan Hart they have sought him out to be connected with loved ones who have already passed away. In addition to the aforementioned program, Tyler has a docuseries on Netflix, ‘Life after death, with Tyler Henry’. He also wrote Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side.

What messages did the Kardashians receive?

In 2017, Tyler Henry had a meeting with Khloé Kardashian, who had not disclosed that he had a health condition. The Californian told him, “this just came with a lot of force, skin, I’m seeing skin. I mean something that looks like melanoma.”

At that moment He also told her about other areas to pay attention to every day, “You have susceptibility in your back, and a susceptibility in your leg”, in addition, he mentioned a third area, the chest.

Khloé admitted that she had already had cancer twice, that she had check-ups every three months and later, he communicated to his fans details about his health, in addition to launching a prevention message on the subject.

To Kylie Jenner, who asked her about her love life, told him about a romance that could be called toxic and spoke to him about the importance of setting limits. It is rumored that she spoke to him about rapper Tyga, with whom he had a turbulent relationship, which ended around that time. Her next love was Scott Travis, the father of her two children.

Sofía Vergara also received a message

It was in 2019, when the then presenter of ‘Latin Now’ received Tyler Henry for a contact with a loved one. The woman from Barranquilla wanted to communicate with her brother Rafaelwho had died in 1998, leaving her daughter Claudia very young.

Finally, although at first Sofia’s niece was not by her side, but in the same house, she ended up sitting next to her aunt to listen to the words of the Hollywood medium.

“The best thing you can do to honor your dad is to do everything in your power to live your passion, live your truth.” Toti was grateful for the message from Tyler Henry, because she wanted Claudia to be able to remember her father, because she was very young when he died.