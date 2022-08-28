Top scandals of national and international entertainment – Delivery 40.

The scandals that they have turned the world and have provoked tears and wonder among the stars are part of this section that you can find periodically on the website of the magazine see and where will you see the scandals most notorious in the world of stars. A space to remember the most controversial moments of the entertainment national and international.

LIGHTNING WEDDING

On February 3, 2017, Nicky Jam He married the Pereiran model Angélica Cruz. Actor Vin Diesel and musician J Balvin attended his ostentatious civil wedding in Medellín. 18 months later, the couple announced their separation. Then the singer lived in Medellín and was in love with the model Cydney Moreau. Today he declares himself single.

THEY LOST THEIR TWINS

Almost 7 years ago, the singer Juanse Quintero and his wife, the actress johanna fadul they lost their twins, Antonella and Anabella, who were 7 months pregnant. The artists had to resort to therapies to cope with it. The tragedy united them more than ever as a couple, and currently, while living in Mexico, they have in mind to be parents again.

HE DECLARED HOMOSEXUAL

Through a letter published in 2010, on his official website, Ricky Martin declared himself gay: “Today I accept my homosexuality as a gift that life gives me. I feel blessed to be who I am!” He is currently married to artist Jwan Yosef.

WITHOUT VISA

A Natalie Paris His visa to the United States was canceled, and the DEA requested the denial of entry to that country. The reason: being directly or indirectly linked to an issue related to drug trafficking. Her sentimental relationship with the disappeared Julio Correa, father of her daughter, motivated her decision. In an interview in 2004, the model stated that she was unaware of her husband’s activities.

GONE THE 7 WOMEN

Jaime Saldarriaga, star of ‘El 7 mujeres’, was murdered on April 10, 1986, as he left a nightclub in Barranquilla. The revenge of the coastal people for the way they had been ridiculed in the novel, the jealousy of a farmer and a stray bullet were the hypotheses about his death. The truth was that the friend he was with had debts with a capo from Riohacha.

