Tom Hanks as Gepetto in “Pinocchio”, Disney’s new live action movie – Revista Para Ti

On September 8 through its streaming platform you can enjoy the new version of one of its unforgettable animated classics.

Tom Hanks shows his versatility, once again, embodying one of the most emblematic storybook characters: the toymaker Geppetto, creator of the famous wooden doll, Pinocchio.

Disney announced that the next september 8 will premiere the children’s classic -whose animated version dates from 1940- with the same aesthetics of yesteryear, but in the live action movie version, as it has been doing with other titles, such as Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Alice in Wonderland and Beauty and the Beastamong others.

The story is based on the children’s book “Le avventure di Pinocchio”, written by the Italian journalist and writer Carlo Collodi, in 1883.

For the original version (in English) Benjamin Evan Ainsworth gives voice to the puppet who wants to be “a real boy”, while Hanks plays Geppetto, the carpenter and carver who asks the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) who turns his creation into a living being whom he considers his son.

In addition, this new version also includes Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lorraine Bracco and Keegan-Michael Key, among others.

The direction is in charge of the famous director Robert Zemeckis, who wrote the script together with Chris Weitz (“American Pie”).