Three Sofia Vergara dresses to highlight the waist

Expert in dressesher favorite garment, the Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara (50) always shows off her figure with the chosen designs. And this has a trick: emphasize the waist, whatever the model.

Dresses to enhance curves: Sofia Vergara teaches us his tricks

The co-star of the emblematic film “Chef” knows that her strength is her curves and that is why she always looks for the models of dress that can highlight this quality. Many times when choosing dresses loose we think that the only option is to resort to a belt or bow to emphasize the waist but the actress shows us that nothing could be further away!

The only trick is to choose the right design, with the silhouette balanced between the bottom and the top. Let’s see.

The detail of dress buttoned stylizes the entire figure and marks the waist. Font. Instagram @sofiavergara

Yellow and in a romantic key

The choice of this dress intense yellow has some secrets. In a romantic key Sofia Vergara chose lace in this warm, sunny color but was careful to select a dress that had buttons along the garment, located in the center.

Why? Because this piece has no waist seams. It is cut “princess” and comes with a strapless sweetheart neckline at the top, which leaves the shoulders bare.

While this balances out the length, it takes a bit more to flatter the silhouette so the waist doesn’t appear wider. Therefore, the trick of the buttons arranged vertically. The cut so that the legs do not seem shorter adds to the flattering effect of the dress Y Sofia Vergara manages to look splendid and with a well-pronounced waist. What do you think?

The day of the celebration of his 50 years. Font. Instagram @sofiavergara

The dress What does he like the most? Sofia Vergara: the one whose waist is marked with tweezers

A walk through her Instagram feed reveals that the actress loves the sweetheart neckline and the dresses with a slight fall, but in this case and for her 50th birthday celebration, she chose an almost perfect model that unites both characteristics in a single dress.

The dress red and white with print is a design with seams on both sides of the waist and a section of the same fabric that acts as a “belt” integrated into the piece. Fabulous!

Splendid in a casual event. Font. Instagram @sofiavergara

Square neckline and false straps: a good choice of dress with fall to mark the waist

Sofia Vergara usually plays to balance the great necklines and shoulders almost always discovered with the length of the dress: This beachy-toned model with sea turtles, starfish and other maritime figures printed on white has a square neckline, spaghetti straps that don’t really serve as support, but instead the top is almost a straight corset.

But above all, it has a strategic gather at the waist. These gathers located at the waist divide the figure in two, aided by the silhouette that is cinched on top and loose below.

In a midi key, with heels and light colors, this model is ideal for any casual occasion but at the same time elegant, sophisticated and feminine.

And you, with which of these dresss of Sofia Vergara you stay to underline the waist?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.