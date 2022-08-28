Three funny movies to keep laughing available on HBO Max

Dramatic movies are always a good option when choosing what to watch, they provide a variety of emotions that challenge viewers, in addition to providing good entertainment. However, comedies have the same ability to do it, to move us and make us laugh at the same time, but sometimes it’s hard to find a good option to make us smile.

The platform HBO Max It is better known for its dramatic series than for other genres, but it has a wide variety of titles within its vast catalog. And she has not only focused her productions on more gloomy themes, but also bets on black comedies such as Barry.

And for those who aren’t in the mood for something a little heavier or more stifling, comedy movies are always the savior. In this list we recommend three of the most interesting movies on HBO Max, either to enjoy alone after a long day or with friends. Of course, they are not very suitable recommendations to see as a family.

this girl is a mess

One of the best proposals Amy Schumerthe American comedian known for her sarcasm and acid humor stars in trainwreck. This movie was directed by Judd Apatow and written by Schumer and Apatow.

The synopsis is as follows: ‘Monogamy is a myth’. Those were the last words Amy’s father said to her and her sister before leaving her mother. Twenty-three years later, Amy, turned journalist for a men’s magazine, follows her father’s mantra to the letter. However, when Amy meets successful doctor Aaron Conners, she rethinks her beliefs and lifestyle.

this girl is a mess this humorous and funny comedy sets a romantic story in modern times. Also, Amy Schumer Y bill hader they explode with chemistry in the film, with both bringing their own moments of pure laughter.

An unexemplary pair

Two 30-somethings, Danny and Wheeler, who work together crash the car of the energy drink company, are arrested and forced to do community service hours. That is why they are assigned to take care of two young people and act as their role models, but they will be the opposite.

the duo of An unexemplary pair Is interpreted by Paul Rudd Y Sean William Scott, two actors well known for their comedic roles. Both carry out the entire film in a very entertaining way and full of quite questionable situations, but that provide many laughs. In turn, they accompany Christopher Mintz-Plasse, elizabeth banks Y jane lynch.

Rudd and Scott play two men in their 30s, but haven’t quite matured. (Image source: IMDB)

two dangerous guys

This is one of the best comedy movies that HBO Max has to offer both for its performances and for the script with its clever jokes. Two Dangerous Guys stars Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling and complete the cast Matt Bomer, Angourie Rice Y Margaret Qualey.

The premise follows private detective Holland March (Gosling) and thug Jackson Healy who team up to solve the disappearance of a girl and the death of a porn actress. Together they will investigate the clues and along the way they will have to deal with their completely different methods, but little by little they will become friends.

two dangerous guys It is a clever story with a touch of police and suspense, but mainly it is based on the dynamic of the two protagonists, which is the best thing about the film. The two actors radiate chemistry and are a pair that is worth seeing and enjoying.