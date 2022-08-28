Thor: Love and Thunder – The Goddess Artemis in these unpublished photos from behind the scenes of the film!

Thor: Love and Thunder, the Goddess Artemis in these unpublished photos from behind the scenes of the Marvel Studios blockbuster.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In these hours Gabriele Gregorinihair stylist of Thor: Love and Thundershared on his profile Instagram some unpublished photos from behind the scenes of the film that allow us to take a closer look at the Goddess Artemisplayed by Priscilla Doueihy in the scene set ad Omnipotence City. In the comics of the House of Ideas and in Greek mythology, Artemis is the goddess of hunting, forest and wild animals as well as the daughter of Zeus and the half-sister of Dionysius, Minerva And Hercules. Here you can find the photos: