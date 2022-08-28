This new Apple Store located in Japan is spectacular

Apple moves one of its oldest Apple Stores!

Apple continues to conquer Asia. And not only because more and more users are acquiring iPhones, but also because the company continues to open stores in the most important cities of that continent. In that sense, those of the bitten apple will open a majestic Apple Store in Japan, specifically in Tokyowhose grand opening is scheduled for August 30.

However, and unlike other openings, this event has a lot of meaning for the firm. In this opportunity it is a move from the Apple Ginza opened in 2003, as the company’s first international retail outlet. The change has been forced by the demolition of the main building

How could it be different, Apple has thought of every detail so that visiting it is an unforgettable experience. The Apple Store in Tokyo’s exclusive Ginza district it will move this month into Japan’s first 12-story building constructed of fire-resistant wood and steel.

Apple chooses sustainable building for new store in Japan

The Apple Store in Ginza, Japan is located at a skyscraper designed by Hulic, one of the largest real estate groups in Japan. Of course this is a building that shows how Japanese developers are experimenting with designs that reduce carbon dioxide emissions over the life of a property.

In addition to being fire resistant, the building completed in 2021 is designed to withstand earthquakes of an intensity of about 7 on the Japanese scale of 0 to 7, according to the developer.

The Ginza Apple Store will be one of the largest stores in the world and will undoubtedly be the attraction of this imposing work of architecture. Also, it has been confirmed that Apple will occupy several floors of the building, which will also house medical offices.

Undoubtedly, the choice of this new headquarters, in a building that, compared to traditional concrete and steel constructions, is usually more expensive, is consistent with the sustainability initiatives that Apple takes great pride innot only in the manufacture of its products, but also in its physical stores.