This is the great fortune that unites them

A few weeks ago we found out that finally Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had married, after they gave each other a second chance at love. Now they are not only one of the most popular couples in the world of entertainment, but they have also officially entered the list of the richest couples in the entertainment industry.

How much is the fortune of this new couple of newlyweds?

It is better that you sit down, because surely you are going to go backwards when you read the fortune that the two of you now have to enjoy together.

According to the magazine Forbes, Jennifer Lopez He has an estimated fortune of 400 million dollars.

All this money comes mainly from her work as an actress and singer, not to mention that she is also a businesswoman.

Only in 2019, Jlo obtained 55 million dollars only for the world tour he made of concerts.

So according to estimates, the diva from the Bronx will continue to increase this juicy wealth for up to 40 million dollars per year.

Ben Affleck He is not far behind, because we know that he is one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood.

According to this medium, the estimated fortune of the actor is $150 million and will continue to increase as you continue to participate in the various shoots.

So, if we put both fortunes together we can realize that approximately the two have more than 550 million dollars to enjoy as a couple.

So much so that the newlyweds have just bought a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles that is valued at more than 20 million dollars.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: a love story that was reborn

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They maintained a sentimental relationship in the early 2000s that was also widely commented on by the media, on that occasion they also got engaged, but one day without giving many explanations they decided to break that engagement.

Ben Affleck married actress Jennifer Garnerwith whom he had three children, while Jlo married Cris Judd, Ojani Noa and finally Marc Anthony with whom he had two twins.

After almost two decades, Jlo and Ben decided to resume that romance that they had left on pause to recommit and finally form a life together.

Just in mid-July the couple finally got married in Las Vegas.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience the singer said.

Everything seems to indicate that love triumphed and bennifer It is just a story that is just beginning.

