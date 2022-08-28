This is how Knox is today, the youngest of the children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who is the same as his father

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They formed one of the most beloved marriages in Hollywood. They met in 2005, during the filming of the movie Mr and Mrs smith and they shot at each other. Soon after, they began their love story that led them to walk down the aisle in 2011 and become the favorite couple in show business.

However, that story did not end well at all. In 2016, the actress asked the heartthrob for a divorce after a scandalous situation that they experienced aboard a private plane and that ended in an FBI investigation. In the middle, six children in common began to be the protagonists of a true pitched battle between their parents.

Angelina with Vivianne and Knox some time ago.

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt they have six heirs, three of them adoptive and three biological. Without a doubt, the one who gained the most popularity among young people was Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who ended up becoming the most famous daughter of the ex-marriage.

However, the minors of the clan are the ones that generate the most interest since they are the ones that are shown the least. It is about Vivianne and Knox, who recently turned 14 years old and celebrated in Rome, a city where her mother is shooting her new movie. They also had a visit from their father, who did not want to miss such a special day.

Recently, some images of Knox Jolie-Pitt where the teenager surprised with his new look and showed how much he looks like Brad Pitt. The male of the twins was photographed with Angelina Jolie leaving a supermarket.

The actress returned to Los Angeles with her children, after spending several weeks in the aforementioned Italian capital and went shopping in the Los Feliz neighborhood, near her residence. There she could see how the young man looks like a gentleman with her mother, helping her carry her weight. Meanwhile, the movie star dazzles in her all-white look and sunglasses.

Knox with Angelina leaving the supermarket.

Knox loaded up with shopping bags and walked in style, wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers. The last images that had been seen of the teenager were from Rome, when they went out for ice cream and, with his brothers, they did not go unnoticed by the paparazzi.