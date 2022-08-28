They scold Ramoncito Morales for giving autographs at the Akron StadiumMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Ramon Moralesone of the footballers who left a mark in the Herdwas presented at the Akron Stadium to support Chivas against Cougarsbut it seems that he did not have a good time, because he received tremendous rebuke of the cops who were in the property.

And it is that the fans, noticing the presence of the so-called Ramoncitoof course they pounced on him to ask for selfies or signatures on their t-shirts; the surprise for him too former national teamwas that the uniformed officers asked him not to do it and he took his scolding.

Ramón, in social networks, denounced or made known about what happened to him, although without explaining why they did not allow him to give free rein to his hand and the best pose, although it could be part of the measures by Covid-19 issues.

“I just got draw attention to the police in the Chivas stadium, because in the half time people asked me for autographs”, published in Twitteraccompanied by a face of doubt.

