They met in a bar on the beach, they have been married for 17 years and are in Argentina – PEOPLE Online

Their love story seems like something out of a romantic movie. He, a Hollywood star at the peak of his career. She, from Salta with dreams of a better life in the United States. An unexpected meeting on a beach caused the crush between the two and today they enjoy almost two decades together.

The beginning of this story took place in 2003 and each of the protagonists was experiencing a very different situation from the other. Matt Damon He was 33 years old and at that time he achieved his first great success in the world of cinema with the film In Search of Destiny, which he starred in and wrote with his best friend, Ben Affleck. For this film they won the Oscar for best original screenplay and best supporting actor (Robin Williams).

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Due to the enormous recognition of the critics and the public, the popularity of Damon it was huge. As for his love life, he had been with famous actresses like Winona Ryder, Claire Danes Y minnie driver. But he already felt that it was time to settle down and that was when he met the woman who stole his heart.

Luciana Barroso was the one who fell in love Matt just by looking at it. The Argentine, born in Salta, moved to the United States in 2000, when she divorced her first husband, with whom she had her daughter Alexia. Luciana She decided to start her life on the other side of the continent and in order to survive, she got a job as a waitress in a Miami bar that was characterized by being on the beach.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

And it was in that bar where the two protagonists met. Matt I was on the beach filming the movie Stick to you beside Eve Mendes. At one point, a group of fans very euphoric to meet him surrounded the actor, so he decided to hide behind a bar counter. This bar was where he worked Luciana. “She appeared, looked at me and asked: What are you doing here?counted Damon In an interview. But, apparently, this was not the first time they crossed paths since muddy he had attended to various actors and technicians working on the film, but had never noticed each other.

Regarding this meeting, Matt explained how he felt about her: “They say that something incredible happens to you when you meet the woman of your destiny, and it did. I swear to God that something unspeakable happened to me. When I was in my twenties, I wondered if I would ever be able to settle down, but i found the right person Y when i saw her it was like i was struck by lightning. Literally everything changed in my life“. After this meeting, the couple began to go out and appear together on red carpets.

The life of Luciana She changed completely since she went from serving in a bar to accompanying her boyfriend at the premiere of his films and at the filming of some of them, such as The Bourne Supremacy (in Sydney and Prague), The new big scam (in Rome), among others. In 2005, they became engaged and married in an intimate ceremony in Manhattan. Without waiting more than a year they enlarged the family, with the birth of their first daughter together isabella. Then they had gia zavala Already Stella. Secondly, Matt decided to adopt the daughter of his wife’s first marriage.

In 2015, they renewed their vows with a small gathering on the island of Saint Lucia, with no more than 50 guests. This occurred after a crisis that almost ended in a millionaire divorce but that never materialized as the couple managed to solve their problems. Matt Y Luciana They have been together for 17 years and they are very much in love and happy with the family they have managed to build.