They certify the quality of the Uvaq Medicine degree program

MORELIA, Mich., August 26, 2022.- The Vasco de Quiroga University (Uvaq) adds another achievement in relation to its programs, by reaching the positive opinion of the national and international quality accreditation of the degree in General Medicine.

This Friday the representation of evaluators of the Mexican Council for the Accreditation of Medical Education AC (Comaem) and the Council for the Accreditation of Higher Education AC (Copaes), went to the university to deliver the document that endorses the study plan of this career in the health area.

Dr. Zeta Melva Triana Contreras, Executive and Finance Secretary of Comaem, congratulated the entire student community that makes up this degree, and that after the long process of self-assessment and confirmation of special reviews, they achieved the distinction that will be valid from July 22, 2022 to July 2027.

“This gives relevance to the achievement that you have had, which is a public recognition for those institutes that meet all the requirements and mainly that achieve results.”

These are factors that are taken into account and the recognition indicates that the University’s study plan meets the quality standards required for them to enter the list of distinguished institutions in the field.

Now after this recognition from 2024, graduates will be able to enroll in the series of accreditation programs for their studies, postgraduate courses abroad and it will facilitate the making of agreements with other institutions.

The representatives of the instances in charge of the review and evaluation recognized the fact that the institution has sought its accreditation, since this is not mandatory, but voluntary.

“The institution meets not only national standards, but also meets international standards and that benefits the teaching community as well as students, being broad benefits that will affect the quality of care for future patients who they will be attended by the graduates”, highlighted the Comaem representative.

The rector of the Uvaq, José Antonio Herrera, thanked the support given by all the workers of this degree and the enthusiasm of the young people to achieve this recognition, and invited them to follow the path of preparing and strengthening their profession in the area Of the health.

The Archbishop of Morelia, Carlos Garfias Merlos, congratulated the University for this accreditation that is delivered to the Uvaq, which considered a call so that health can be brought to the environments that require it, and favor the diagnostic part as well as facilitate access to necessary medicines.