These 2 apps inspired by Apple software succeed in the Play Store

Two iOS launchers have already accumulated more than 100 million downloads in the Android app store.

Android users are looking forward to having iOS 16 on their smartphones, or at least this is indicated by the fact that two apps that bring the iOS experience to their terminals are sweeping the Google Play Store. As they point out from Phone Arena, these two applications already accumulate more than 100 million downloads in the Android store, a spectacular figure that only grows over time.

These two applications are launchers that bring the visual experience of an iPhone to an Android mobile. Of course, it does not mean applying the iOS functions, only the aesthetic section of the software. Although Android still has millions of followers, the success of these two applications shows that they are many who are dying to win to try the Apple operating system.

These two iOS launcher apps succeed in the Play Store

If we look for iOS launchers in the Google Play Store, there are two applications that attract our attention for accumulating several million downloads. The first of hers flame Launcher iOS 16 and, as its name suggests, it is a launcher that applies the visual experience of iOS 16 on Android mobiles. It can download completely free through the following link.

PlayStore | Launcher iOS 16

If we see the information of the app, we discover that more than 50 million users have downloaded it to date, a considerably high figure. Thanks to her, we can change the appearance of the home screen, widgets and foldersand even modifies the control center that appears when we swipe from the top to the bottom of the screen.

It should be mentioned that this is not a new application, but rather It has been updated every year since the release of iOS 13. Right now, it even offers options that aren’t present in iOS 16, like changing app names.

The other iOS launcher that triumphs in the Play Store is called Phone 13 Launcherthat carries the look and feel of iOS 15 to Android smartphones. If you use this app, you will see how it modifies the home screen, the lock screen, the notification panel and even the wallpaper. Of course you can download it for free through the following link.

PlayStore | Phone 13 Launcher

Like Launcher iOS 16, Phone 13 Launcher too already exceeds the figure of 50 million downloads in the Google app store. Both show that there are many Android users who they want to live the iOS experience, even if it remains only in the aesthetic plane and go no further.

This is not a surprise to us after learning that, according to Apple, More and more Android users are switching to the iPhone. As reported ZDNetTim Cook (CEO of Apple) explained during a recent earnings call that a new record has been set, both by revenue and by number of users who have switched to iPhone from Android. According to company data, the number of people who have moved to iOS has increased by double digits on an interannual basis.

This information confirms that many Android users do not limit themselves to just downloading iOS launchers for their mobiles, but later proceed to buy an iPhone, leaving Google’s operating system behind. If you also want to try iOSyou know what these two successful apps are totally free.