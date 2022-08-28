The viral interview has fans claiming that Tyra Banks is the reason Beyoncé doesn’t do interviews anymore

Queen Bey is in her Renaissance was. Even before debuting the 2022 album, Beyoncé rarely gave interviews and now fans think they know why she is. Here’s what the Bey Hive says about a viral, vintage and noteworthy interview with Tyra Banks.

Tyra Banks interviewed Beyoncé and went viral on social media years later

She is a Grammy Award-winning artist, entrepreneur, activist and actress. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is the artist behind Renaissance, released in 2022 in conjunction with the single “Break My Soul”. As one of the biggest stars in music, Beyoncé rarely gives interviews and rarely subtitles her posts on social media.

Several years ago, Queen Bey appeared as a guest on the Tyra Banks show. A video clip recently surfaced that could contribute to Beyoncé’s elusive interviews. In it, the host asked if fans were ready for a “different” interview with Beyoncé. This included many puns and different ways of pronouncing Beyoncé’s name.

“Buy-oncé, when was the last time you bought something in a store?”

“Brie-yoncé, what’s your favorite type of cheese?”

“Gray-oncé, when you get older will you dye your hair?”

Beyoncé fans react to her “cringe” interview with Tyra Banks

Sometimes the artist responded with laughter. At other times she seemed not amused. Banks also asked questions using Beyoncé’s alter ego, Sasha Fierce, saying, “Washa Fierce, do you sing in the shower?”

“Josh-a Fierce, which ‘Josh’ do you think is sexier,” Banks asked as photos of Josh Brolin and Josh Lucas appeared on screen. The host also asked questions with “ahoy”, because Beyoncé loves boating holidays. Some fans (and celebrities) reacted to the video clip, including No actor Keke Palmer.

“They’re tearing it up in the comments,” Palmer tweeted. “It’s all ‘ounces’ to me lol.”

“It’s so cringe and I can’t even imagine what Beyoncé was thinking,” wrote a Reddit user. “I’m sure Beyoncé told her management team never to book her on these cheap talk shows again.”

“This is why Bey doesn’t do interviews anymore,” added another Reddit user. Obviously, Beyoncé did not respond to this now viral video clip.

Why doesn’t Beyoncé do interviews anymore?

Of course, Beyoncé hasn’t revealed the official reason why she skips most of the interviews. In 2020, Beyoncé officially announced that she is “slowing down” after a whirlwind experience she created Black is the kingrehearsal for Coachella and release HOMECOMING: A Beyoncé film on Netflix.

“[I’ve] absolutely changed [this year]. It would be difficult to live life in a pandemic and the current social turmoil and not be changed, ”Beyoncé said, according to W Magazine. “I have learned that my voice is clearer when I am still. I really appreciate this moment with my family and my new goal is to slow down and get rid of the stressful things in my life ”.

