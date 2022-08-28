The unusual reason why Tom Cruise turned down the role of Scissorhands

Tim Burton, the star director of the moment, was the one who defined a successful leading man to play “Scissorhands”. Know the unusual reason why Tom Cruise turned down the role which he later got Johnny Depp.

It was precisely in the winter of 1989, that Johnny Depp he was in Vancouver filming a television show. At that time, the actor was living a very difficult situation and even worked without effort or desire. Faced with such a dilemma that he was coping with, a stroke of luck came to him and this was his first film.

With no project to help him wake up from his work lethargy, an ordinary day turned into a good day when his agent sent him a script to read. It was the story of a boy with scissors instead of hands, named Edward Scissorhands.

Johnny Depp intrigued, he began to read. From the third page he felt a great happiness that caught him before an extraordinary story. When he reached the final page he found him crying: “like a newborn and unable to believe that there was someone so brilliant as to have written something like that” he once confessed.

Delighted and with great enthusiasm, he began with the project to work on the role to be Edward: “I was one of those young actors on television. No director in their right mind would hire me for such a leading role.”

Even though the movie script Scissorhands was defiantly unlike any other, director Tim Burton knew success would depend on the actor he cast in the lead and Johnny Depp was the ideal.

Why Tom Cruise Wasn’t Scissorhands

However, while Johnny Depp He was very excited and willing to work for his new role, he had been told that other famous artists, including Michael Jackson, had also been considered for the character.

He even found out that he had been sent to Tom Cruisebut the handsome actor, who was just beginning to stomp, replied that I would only agree to do it “as long as in the end the hero’s hands grow and he becomes cute”. That was the unusual reason why Tom Cruise turned down the role of Scissorhands.

Incredible the reason why Tom Cruise turned down the role for The young man on scissors

In the face of all this competition, Johnny Depp he resigned himself to the thought that they would finally call him and they did. That role may not have meant an advance in his career, but it was freedom at that time to create, experiment, learn and exorcise something that was deep inside him.

Did you like how his role was in Scissorhands Or would you have preferred another actor?