The unexpected estate of George Clooney

George Clooney is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, so he has an immense heritage that is hard to believe. Part of this great fortune is due to his impressive garage, which is why today at Tork we will show you the details and prices of the cars in the American’s collection. Slide and find out more!

August 28, 2022 5:16 p.m.

George Clooney has positioned himself as one of the best actors in Hollywood with 2 Oscars and 4 Golden Globes. She has worked both on the big screen and on television, some of his roles were in the series ER and in the movies Gravity, Ocean’s Eleven Y batman and robin It is also producer and director, and one of his last productions was midnight sky.

With the arrival of fame, fortune came, the actor’s estate is estimated to be $500 million. Part of this large number is due to the car collection of the American. Today in torkwe will show you the details of the models that complete Clooney’s garage:

1) 1959 Chevrolet Corvette C1

Clooney’s Chevrolet Corvette.

One of the most special cars because it was a gift from his father. East Chevrolet Corvette C1 is from the 50’s and has a V8 engine which allows a power of 225 hp at 4,800 rpm. In addition, it travels up to a maximum speed of 206km/h and its current value is close to 100 thousand dollars.

2) Both T600EV

George Clooney’s little car.

Clooney was the first to buy this electric car, which stands out for its small size: 2.5 meters long and only 100 cm wide. The Tango T600EV takes less than 4 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h and its maximum speed is 240km/h. Its price is 108 thousand dollars.

3) 2012 Lexus LS

George Clooney’s Lexus LS.

We have seen the actor and his wife, Amal, on top of this car repeatedly. The Lexus LS is from 2012 and has a 4.6L V8 engine which allows a power of 380 hp. In addition, it travels up to a speed of 210km/h and mark a time 5.7 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. The value of this model is close to 70 thousand dollars.

If we count these 3 models add up to a number of 278 thousand dollars, a worrying figure but not so much for a Hollywood star with a millionaire heritage. Clooney chooses his cars not so much for their high value, but for their practicality and comfort.