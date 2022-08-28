The Truth About Noisy Beef by Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez

Ads

Once again, a major awards show became the stage for Nicki Minaj’s suspect beef. Jennifer Lopez hosted the 2015 American Music Awards and performed a medley of popular songs at the time, including Minaj’s salacious “Anaconda” track. When Lopez was performing that song, the camera panned Minaj having an indifferent look on her face, for Entertainment Tonight.

Social media users noticed the unenthusiastic face of the “Feeling Myself” rapper and took it as a shadow towards Lopez. “Damn J Lo… Nicki Minaj’s facial expression says it all,” DJ Akademiks tweeted at the time (via ET). Minaj was quick to explain why she made that face while Lopez was performing. “I’m looking at my face on the screen when I look to the right. I turn Bak and look @ her, ”she said tweeted in Akademik. Perhaps Minaj’s facial reaction was disproportionate, but there were other reasons that alluded to a feud between the rapper and the lead singer of “On the Floor”.

In 2014, Minaj recruited Casper Smart as a choreographer for his tour, as he also choreographed his music video “Anaconda”, for Entertainment Tonight. The dancer was known to the public as Lopez’s ex-boyfriend. The following year, in 2015, before Lopez hosted the AMAs, the paparazzi saw Minaj hanging out with Smart. The “Hustlers” star was reportedly not thrilled to see her ex dating Minaj, according to the Daily Mail. Years later, a rap verse from Minaj made fans speculate that the grudge had returned.