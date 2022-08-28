The Talent of Mr. Crocodile: watch the new Italian trailer of the film | Cinema

The new Italian trailer of The Talent of Mr. Crocodilelive-action film based on Bernard Waber’s best-selling book series.

Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, written by Will Davies, Mr. Crocodile’s Talent stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy and Brett Gelman.

The film contains original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the authors of The Greatest ShowmanBenj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The film will be available in our cinemas from 27 October. You can see the trailer in Italian at the top of the page. Below the poster:

The synopsis of the feature film:

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) move to New York, young son Josh struggles to adjust to his new school and new friends. Everything changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar, great music and who lives in the attic of his new home. The two quickly become friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by the evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must team up with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to prove to the world that one can find a family even in the most unexpected situations and that there is nothing wrong with a great singing crocodile with an even greater personality.

