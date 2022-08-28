the seven-day diet that helps fight it
Aging, lack of vitamins and estrogen deficiency are some of the causes of osteoporosis, a disease in which bones become brittle and more likely to breakas explained by the portal specialized in health Healthline.
Osteoporosis, according to experts, can be prevented by limiting risk factors, ensuring adequate intake of vitamin D and calcium; and practicing resistance exercises or taking some drugs.
In that sense, when a person suffers from osteoporosis, it is recommended that they focus their diet on foods that contain nutrients and vitamins such as: calcium, vitamins D, C, K; protein (between 0.8 and 2.0 milligrams of protein per kilogram of body weight), magnesium and zincas indicated by the aforementioned portal.
In addition to this, the American Dietetic Association through its book ‘Building Bone Vitality: A Revolutionary Diet Plan to Prevent Bone Loss and Reverse Osteoporosis’ (‘Developing bone vitality: a revolutionary diet plan for prevent bone loss and reverse osteoporosis’), recommends a seven-day diet to treat osteoporosis.
Day 1
Breakfast
- 8 ounces of orange juice fortified with calcium and vitamin D.
- 1 cup of whole grain cereal fortified with vitamin D.
- 4 ounces of skim milk.
Lunch
Afternoon snack
Dinner
- 2.5 ounces of chicken breast.
- 1/2 cup of broccoli.
- 3/4 cup of rice.
- 2 slices of French bread with 1 teaspoon of margarine.
- 1 cup of strawberries with 2 teaspoons of light whipping cream.
Day 2
Breakfast
- 1 slice of whole wheat toast with peanut butter, avocado, or fruit spread.
- 8 ounces of calcium-fortified orange juice or 4 ounces of skim milk.
Lunch
Afternoon snack
- Low-fat or fat-free yogurt with sliced fruit or berries.
Dinner
- Spring pasta with whole wheat pasta, grilled chicken, yellow squash, zucchini, carrots and cherry tomatoes, dressed with olive oil.
- Cucumber, avocado and tomato salad.
- Small portion of lemon sorbet with red fruit sauce.
Day 3
Breakfast
- Slow cooked oatmeal prepared with apples and/or raisins.
- 8 ounces of calcium-fortified orange juice.
Lunch
- Pita sandwich with falafel (you can add cucumber, lettuce and tomato).
- 1 slice of watermelon.
Afternoon snack
- 1 apple, banana or orange, or 1 serving of strawberries.
Dinner
Day 4
Breakfast
- Scrambled tofu with vegetables, such as bell peppers, sugar snap peas, and spinach.
- Oven-Roasted Breakfast Potatoes (you can sprinkle with shredded American cheese with skim milk).
Lunch
- Whole wheat wrap with red pepper hummus, shredded carrots and tomato (you can also try black or white bean spreads).
- 1 apple or banana.
Afternoon snack
- Fruit smoothie mixed with low-fat yogurt or milk.
Dinner
- Sautéed grilled chicken with zucchini, asparagus and mushrooms.
- Corn.
day 5
Breakfast
- Whole grain cereal with sliced strawberries.
- 4 ounces of soy milk.
- 1 small banana
Lunch
Afternoon snack
- Chickpea sauce or white beans.
- 1 toasted whole wheat pita bread, cut into quarters for dipping.
Dinner
- Whole-grain spaghetti with vegetables, such as chopped onions, grated carrots, and diced broccoli.
- Small portion of sorbet with red fruit or fruit sauce.
day 6
Breakfast
- Whole grain pancakes topped with applesauce or fruit jam
- 1 small vegetarian sausage
- 4 ounces of milk or calcium-fortified orange juice
Lunch
- Vegetable and/or bean soup.
- Black bean and corn salad with red peppers.
- 1 apple, banana or orange.
Afternoon snack
Dinner
- Wholemeal spinach lasagna with low-fat cheese.
- Green salad, with vegetables of your choice.
day 7
Breakfast
- tortilla or quiche with tomato, spinach and other vegetables of your choice.
- 8 ounces of calcium-fortified juice or skim milk.
Lunch
- 4 to 6 ounce salmon burger on whole wheat bun.
- Mashed potatoes.
Afternoon snack
- Rice pudding or milk pudding prepared with low-fat milk-
- 1 handful of almonds without salt.
Dinner
- Nachos with beans, avocado and low-fat cheese.
- Greek salad with feta cheese.