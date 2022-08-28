The sequel to ‘Terminator 2’ that changed the canon of the saga

“The uncertain future is bearing down on us,” Linda Hamilton’s voiceover says as ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ draws to a close, with the camera panning down a dark highway.

This was believed to be the moment when James Cameron washed his hands of the ‘Terminator’ franchise, but Cameron’s involvement was far from over. Four years later, he assembled the core cast and crew to shoot Terminator 2 3-D: Battle Through Time. The 12-minute, $24 million sequel opened in 1996 at… Universal Studios Florida.

Plans for the theme park experience were set in motion following the critical and financial success of ‘Terminator 2’, one of the best sci-fi films in history and also one of James Cameron’s best films, with the hope that the final product would be based on the story of ‘T2’. The result was a much more immersive interactive experience than other similar attractions inspired by blockbusters of the time, mixing moments of live action and 3D.

“We’re not rebuilding T2…we’re building and building on it,” Landmark Entertainment CEO Gary Goddard told The Terminator Fans, with Goddard’s team working closely with Cameron to sculpt a story true to the Terminator experience. ‘T2’ without resorting to imitation.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

The attraction brought back Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong (by the way, what became of Edward Furlong, the John Connor of ‘Terminator 2’?) for segments of the pre-filmed movie, and other actors were they handled the live-action parts. The Goddard team promised to offer “new revelations or new surprises”, and delivered both.

Still a show at Universal Studios Japan, ‘Battle Through Time’ takes us inside CyberDyne Systems, where a representative introduces the company’s newest machines. The demo is interrupted by Sarah and John Connor, who appear on screen recapping the events of ‘T2’ along with one of the main keys to the franchise: Judgment Day is going to happen.

The T-1000 appears, as does the T-800, which saves John and they both escape through a time portal into the future. On the T-800’s trusty Harley, they travel through a ruined landscape until they arrive and infiltrate Skynet’s headquarters to defeat their greatest enemy: a T-1,000,000.

The inclusion of two new Terminators – a T-70 built as a practical prop and the gigantic T-1,000,000, a CGI arachnid whose legs hover over the audience – are welcome additions to the story. Like future ‘Terminator’ sequels and TV series, new iterations of the cybernetic machines are expected, but that’s not where the secrets of the attraction lie.

‘The Battle Through Time’ changes the main story of ‘Terminator’ seven years before ‘Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines’ was released. His biggest revelation is simple: You can’t stop doomsday.

“And so the battle continues, and once again I realize that I owe my son’s life to the heroic actions of a machine,” says Sarah’s voiceover at the end of the film, a moment she attempts to reflect -but which ultimately unmasks- the end of ‘Terminator 2’.

‘Terminator 3’ made the exact same reveal in 2003, waiting until the very last moments of its final act to show that war is inevitable. Nick Stahl’s John Connor revealed this twist, but his voiceover didn’t have the impact of Hamilton’s, which should surprise no fan. It’s Hamilton we’ve seen fight the Terminators in two movies, and it’s her we want to hear from.

Of course, the trip worked well as a stand-alone affair, and is largely treated as such. But the real intention of it, at least for Cameron, was to serve as a cover letter for another film, and the filmmaker wrote a script for the third film shortly after finishing work on the attraction.

StudioCanal/Shutterstock

Fans assumed that Rise of the Machines’ decision to throw their hands up and say, “What the hell, the war happens anyway!” it was a betrayal of Cameron’s intent. However, he simply took the components that he had put in place in “The Battle Through Time” and moved them forward, something that Cameron himself hoped to achieve.

In a documentary about the making of “The Battle Through Time,” Cameron called the trip an “evolution of the story and the characters” and added that the story “could be finished in the third movie.” That version of ‘Terminator 3’ never made it to production, but what else could this third movie have involved?

‘The Battle Through Time’ showed a never-before-seen look at Furlong’s future leader. John Connor’s version of him is forced to confront Skynet in a strange land, far from his California land. True, he held on to the T-800 as the two of them traversed the rocky terrain on his Harley, something familiar to her, but now she was in the realm of machines.

The war of the future doesn’t make a prolonged appearance like this until ‘Terminator Salvation’, and even then, it’s as if it happened to someone else. Christian Bale’s John is a totally different character. Here we saw Furlong, the first John Connor proper, exist in the war of the future, where Cameron’s plans were expected to take him further.

The hint of what Furlong’s John Connor might have been like in the future stings, as it was a chance to see a transformation only hinted at on screen, the moment when he is forced to come to terms with his past self, a child. hooligan, with his destiny self: the leader of the resistance.

Tristar Pictures

Licensing rights and a multimillion-dollar movie about a ship — long before “Avatar” and its belated sequel, “Avatar 2” — prevented that. Cameron’s production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, partnered with 20th Century Fox to secure the rights to Carolco Pictures, which, despite producing ‘Terminator 2’, went bankrupt in 1995.

“I’m ready to direct Spider-Man and a Terminator sequel,” Cameron told Variety later that year. As we all know, none crystallized. A shame, because that would have been James Cameron’s ‘Spider-Man’… with Leonardo DiCaprio. For their part, the original ‘T2’ cast and crew, who initially gave up on doing another one, were receptive to the idea after the shooting of ‘Battle Through Time’, with Schwarzenegger saying, “The scars They’ve healed, and now everyone says, ‘I love working with Cameron.

But things fell apart. A complicated web of rights issues and budgetary concerns, including Fox’s reluctance to drop a considerable amount of money on the film, prompted Carolco co-founder Andrew Vajna to secure the rights through an American bankruptcy court.

This move apparently angered Cameron, who adamantly refused to make the sequel for Vajna’s newly launched C2 Pictures, presumably because Lightstorm Entertainment was denied rights to profits.

“Right now Jim has decided not to do this movie, and we’ve always said we’re just going to do it with Jim,” said Fox Entertainment president Bill Mechanic. At least, we will always have the consolation that ‘Terminator 2’ is considered one of the best movies of the 90s.

IMF Internationale Medien und Film

‘Terminator 3’ was finally made with Jonathan Mostow in the lead, and the story stole its devastating final twist from ‘The Battle Through Time’. But Cameron’s mini-sequel had already changed the canon, offering an outline to visualize his future plans for the series.

Much like Sarah and John’s ongoing fight against Skynet, Cameron was also far from done with ‘The Terminator.’