The separation of a couple opens an arduous debate in Colombia about the freezing of embryos

For the first time in its history, the case of a couple came to the Constitutional Court who, after their separation, fight for custody of the embryos they shared when they still had a romantic relationship. According to what is known about the case, exposed publicly by the newspaper El Tiempo, It was in September 2020 when Sara, name changed to protect the true identity of the woman, underwent an in vitro fertilization process, after discovering that she could not get pregnant naturally.

Weeks after the woman was subjected to this procedure, since she and her partner signed an agreement stating that at the end of the relationship she would be the one who would keep the embryos, Carlos, the name assigned to the man in the story , argued that he also wanted to have power over them, even though he had previously promised that it would be his girlfriend who would stay with them after their breakup. It was in September 2020, when the fertilization was done, that both signed the agreement, not only for the extraction of genetic material from both bodies, but also the power of the samples.

Sara, by cutting her emotional bond with Carlos, decided to continue the motherhood process without him, however, upon finding out, her ex-partner decided to call the clinic to notify that she was withdrawing her consent to the use of her genetic material. At the time, the clinic that handled the case chose not to implant the embryo in her body. Sara, however, has stated that she wants to continue with the process, which is why, in the Court, a path is already beginning to resolve this unprecedented case in the country.

According to what the media outlet details, in Colombia, being such rare situations, there is no clear regulation of what the authority should do. To this is added that Sara assures that she has been a victim of discrimination, Well, after putting her case on the table, she received the answer that the best option for her was to abandon her intention of being a mother in that way to, instead, start an adoption process.

Sara, hand in hand with her defense team, argue that the embryo should already be considered a human being. This debate has already reached the Court, however, from another angle: abortion. In its regulations it is highlighted, contrary to what the citizen argues, that the legal existence of a person is taken as such after her birth. Sara is 46 years old and is legally represented by Ana María Idárraga, a professional graduated from the Universidad de la Sabana.

What the lawyer argues is that, initially, the clinic disrespected the will of both that had been reflected in the initial agreement, in which both agreed that the rights to the embryo, in the event of ending the relationship, would be entirely hers. According to the professional, his word was given priority over the agreement. For Idárraga, the case has several shortcomings with regard to the gender approach.

The issue of freezing embryos in Colombia gained strength after Sofía Vergara won a legal battle against her ex-partner, Nick Loeb, as the actress lived a situation similar to Sara’s. At the time, before the same media outlet that exposed Sara’s case, Juan Luis Giraldo, an expert in human fertility at Inser, commented, around 2015, that: “Colombia has an immense legislative vacuum in the matter of human reproduction and there is no way to act in the event of a legal dispute such as the one faced by Sofía Vergara”.

