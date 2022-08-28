The Rock unveils poster featuring Pierce Brosnan’s superhero Dr. Fate

A few weeks after the publication of the Total Film covers dedicated to Black Adam and the Justice Society, the protagonist of the new cinecomix DC Films The Rock has unveiled a poster dedicated to Dr. Fatethe mystical superhero played by Pierce Brosnan.

The personalized poster, shared by Dwayne Johnson on his official page of the social network Twitter, shows Dr. Fate in his blue and yellow costume, very faithful to comics, complete with helmet and cape. The image is accompanied by a slogan that promises: “Destiny makes no mistakes“.

For those who don’t know, Dr. Fate is one of the classic characters of DC Comics, and while often associated with Marvel’s Doctor Strange, the superhero portrayed by Pierce Brosnan on the pages of comics is nearly two decades older than the one made famous by Benedict Cumberbatch. The superhero has appeared in many popular television shows over the years, such as Justice League Unlimited And Smallvillebut Black Adam it will represent his absolute debut on the big screen: the film, we remember, has a release date set for October 21st.

For more content on DC Films’ upcoming cinecomix, check out the latest Black Adam trailer released a few weeks ago at the Warner Bros panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2022.