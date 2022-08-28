the remix of Rema’s hit with Selena Gomez

The Afrobeats star and pioneer has teamed up with the planetary pop star. Her album Rave & Roses peaked at No. 1 in over sixteen countries

MILAN – Still immersed in the incredible success of his debut album, Rave & Roses, the pioneer and young star of Afrobeats Row publishes a new version of his hit “Calm Down“, With the participation of the world pop icon Selena Gomezcurrently nominated for a Grammy and Emmy: “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” accompanied by a lyric video.

Since its release, Rave & Roses has peaked at No. 1 in over sixteen countries, is currently at # 1 of Shazam Italy, entered the Top 10 of the Billboard World Music chart, in the Top 10 of the Apple Music and Shazam charts within a week of its release and entered history as the ‘Afrobeats highest rated debut album in Nigeria.

Rave & Roses is divided into 16 tracks and contains a selection of international artists, including the American singer Chris Brown, 6LACK, the British rapper AJ Tracey and the French singer Yseult. Coining a new subgenre called Afrorave, Rave & Roses is a masterpiece of its genre and its musicality, in which Rema opens up and lets us explore her particular and wonderful universe.

Rema is currently on a major US tour, which includes several sold out stops in Los Angeles and two nights at New York’s Irving Plaza, following performances at the UK’s Strawberries & Cream and Wireless festivals this summer. Rema will also be touring the UK and the European Union during the autumn, including its first headlining show in London.

Since its debut, Rema has completely revolutionized the cards at stake, quickly becoming one of the most important and internationally recognized names of the new wave of Afrobeats stars. The young pioneer stands out for his ability to range between various influences, citing African, Indian and Arabic music as an integral part of his sound.

With the signature of the likes of Timberland, Barack Obama, Rihanna, Drake, Skepta and FKA Twigs, Rema has given her personal touch to everything she has created and her debut album proved to be worthy of it all. the clamor that surrounds it.

Watch the “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” lyric video and listen to Rave & Roses above and stay tuned for more on Rema.

About Rema

Rema is already a superstar. Backed by Barack Obama and Drake, her songs, like “Iron Man” and “Dumebi”, have already changed the cards. Continually demonstrating a wisdom that goes well beyond his 21 years, Rema is paving the way for his generation and his mission to take Afrobeat to the world is at the heart of everything he does. To some of him his success with him may seem immediate, but his musical journey began when he was a young teenager. Rema, aka Divine Ikubor, was born and raised in Benin City and rose to prominence thanks to his unrivaled voice, his blend of genres and his ease of showing himself for who he is. After grabbing the covers of The Fader and Dazed & Confused, he continues to enrich his career by becoming one of AppleMusic’s Up Next artists in 2020, joining the FIFA 2021 soundtrack and attracting the attention of radios around the world. world. Rave & Roses offers us a glimpse into the history of Rema, the superstar who tries to juggle life, fame and love by creating a pleasant and exciting sound experience.

About Selena Gomez

Nominated for Grammys and Emmys, Selena Gomez is one of the most culturally and globally celebrated artists, actresses, producers, entrepreneurs and philanthropists of her generation. As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and over 45 billion global streams. Selena received a Grammy nomination for her latest project Revelación, her first fully Spanish EP. Gomez has landed multiple film and television roles with prominent directors, including Adam McKay and Jim Jarmusch, and has starred with prominent actors, including Timothée Chalamet, Robert Downey Jr. and Bill Murray. As a producer, she produced the hit Netflix series “13Reasons Why” and the acclaimed Netflix docu-series “Living Undocumented”. Gomez is executive producer and participates in the HBO Max cooking series “Selena + Chef”. Currently, Selena is executive producer and star of the critically acclaimed Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building,” alongside comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, which returned for a second season this summer. Gomez received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series and a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.