the premieres of September 2022 arrive full of successes

After Disney+ Day we already had a very clear idea that by the return of the holidays they would be cushioned by a large number of premieres in Disney+. Now it is something that we can say with certainty, and that is that the company has presented its release list for September 2022, a month where long-awaited releases such as Pinocchio with Tom Hank, Thor: love and thunder, Andor, Cars: on the road, Mike and a large number of titles that we detail below.

Premieres in September of Disney +

September 8th

It is the story of a puppet who embarks on an adventure to become a real boy. Directed by Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis, the film stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco and Luke Evans.

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) teams up with the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) turned Mighty One. Thor, to face off against a galactic assassin known as the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale).

The episodes follow Lightning McQueen and his best friend Mater as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country trip to reunite with Mater’s sister. Along the way, each stop is an adventure, with impressive roadside attractions and colorful new characters.

Pistol is a six-episode miniseries about the rock & roll music revolution sparked by the band Sex Pistols, fronted by Steve Jones, founder and guitarist. Jones’ wild, emotional and sometimes harrowing journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic narrative of the most epic, chaotic and grimy years in music history.

The mini-series offers a compelling new perspective on one of rock’s greatest stories: from West London’s boarding houses to SEX, Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s famous Kings Road shop, to the international controversy that sparked the release of Never Mind the Bollocks, one of the most influential albums of all time.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi

A revealing documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen, and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who reprise their classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains to the saga. . With tours of the creature workshop, props department and much more, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi” showcases what makes Star Wars so unique: a generation’s respect and passion for the legacy and for the characters.

Created by Brie Larson and Culture.House, “Growing Up” is a groundbreaking hybrid documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming-of-age stories. The series uses a narrative, experimental and documentary cinematographic style to tell the story of young people between 18 and 22 years old who recount their lives. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, providing the public with narratives endowed with a strong emotional component. All of them offer an attractive vision of adolescence and the different social, family and internal obstacles that young people face in their search for self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features a young man, or “hero,” and how he deals with the reality of growing up. Each episode is accompanied by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to guide us through their childhood and adolescence. Along with these interviews, creative cinematic recreations help bring his major turning points to life.

Stefan, a hopeless romantic, meets the charismatic Katie and, despite the fact that she is engaged to the son of a wealthy real estate mogul, they have a dizzying affair during a summer full of weddings. Soon, they find themselves on the run from the law, as Katie is the prime suspect in a shocking crime. Can they fend off the police, a criminal gang and their complex feelings for each other as they try to clear their names?

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

unknown land

Mike

Mike talks about the controversial history of Mike Tyson. This 8-episode miniseries chronicles the many ups and downs of boxer Tyson’s career and personal life, from globally adored athlete to outcast and back. This series focused on Mike Tyson talks about America’s class difference, race, fame and media power, misogyny, wealth inequality, the American dream, and how we made Mike Tyson ourselves.

September 14

America: Extraordinary Landscapes

malcolm in the middle

Malcolm is 9 years old and loves to ride his scooter and hang out with his best friend, Stevie. Suddenly, he finds his life drastically changed when he is forced to go to the “gifted” class and finds himself surrounded by a group of very talented outcasts.

16 of September

Mija: the price of triumph

September 21st

Andor explores a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey as he discovers how to make a difference. The series tells how the Rebellion against the Empire was born, and how people and planets got involved. It is an era full of danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on a path that will make him a rebel hero.

September 22

The Kardashians – Season 2

The cameras recapture the lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family invites viewers to join them in their greatest triumphs and struggles – from romances and life-changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives in the public eye.

September 28

Based on Thomas Perry’s bestseller of the same name, “The Old Man” centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), a retired former CIA member living on the fringes of society. With the reappearance of a killer known to Chase, the old agent realizes that in order to secure his future, he must come to terms with his past. When Dan Chase comes out of hiding from him, the FBI’s deputy director of counterintelligence is called in to hunt him down due to his complicated past with the fugitive.

“Limbo” follows the story of Sofía (Lago), a young millionaire who seems to have it all: a glamorous life, a family that pampers her every whim, and great friends who are her accomplices in her lifestyle. When his father (Piñeyro) dies, he has to return to Buenos Aires, his place of origin, and face a legacy that includes the family business, the rivalry with his two brothers (Amigorena and Pérez) and the discovery of an unknown facet of his father. Motivated to show that she can be more than just an expensive adornment, Sofia will embark on a path full of setbacks, but also revelations.

The series stars Clara Lago (Sofía Castelló), Mike Amigorena (Ignacio Castelló), Esteban Pérez (Andrés Castelló), Rebeca Roldán (Estefanía Thierreux), Geena Román (Perla), Andrés Gil (Marco), Enrique Piñeyro (Francisco Castelló ), and has the special participation of Michel Noher (Martín) and Andrea Frigerio (Lucrecia Aiz) and the special collaboration of Carmen Maura (Alicia).

Shot in Buenos Aires and Madrid, the series made by Pampa Films/Gloriamundi Producciones was creatively developed by Argentine film and television directors and producers Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, directed by Agustina Macri and Fabiana Tiscornia and written by Margarita García Robayo, Ana Navajas, Nicolás Diodovich and Javier Van de Couter, with the collaboration of Martín Bustos, Diego Bliffeld and Martín Vatenberg; and with Andrés Schaer in the role of past unit director.

witch returns 2

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th century sisters, and they’re out for revenge. Now it’s up to three high school students to stop ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc in Salem before dawn on Halloween.