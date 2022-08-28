‘The Palace’: Kate Winslet reigns again on HBO Max

The relationship between HBO Max and Kate Winslet It has become a beautiful and fruitful love story. It all started in 2011 with the miniseries MildredPierce, in which she played a young mother in the middle of the Great Depression who fights for Remake your life with their two daughters after divorcing.

The thing was not bad but if the decisive point of their relationship came ten years later, in 2021, with Mare of Easttown, the multi-award winning series in which she plays a detective from a small town in Pennsylvania who investigates a murder in the middle of her convulsive life.

And after this wonderful project, Winslet Y HBO rejoined in Trustthe series about a finance tycoon who hires a writer to rewrite your past. But, even without having released it, we already have news of his new collaboration: ThePalace, a strong candidate for the next season of awards.

What is ‘The Palace’ about?

The series takes place within the walls of a dark palacein which a group of tyrants rule with an iron fist. But within a year, the domain of this group will be undermined and they will begin to lose control sOpen the city that surrounds the palace.

In addition to being the protagonist, Kate Winslet will be the executive producer of the series together with the creator Will Tracyknown for being a screenwriter and executive producer of Succession. Stephen Frears (queen), twice nominated for Oscarwill be in charge of directing and executive producing.

Still no news of the release dates of Trust Y The Palacebut given the filming and production times, we could well have them available soon.end of 2023 or along 2024.

Meanwhile, the next projects of Winslet range from Avatar: The Water Senseuntil Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphinwhere he will lend a voice to Cupid, or the films read Y Fake!.