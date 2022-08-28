The Paddington Meccans and Queen Elizabeth’s dressmaker were Spanish

The Miguel de Cervantes social center for the elderly occupies a space within the Cañada Blanch Spanish school complex, in Portobello Road. The now expensive and bustling area -famous for its street market and for the film Notting Hill by Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant- was the neighborhood that housed for years to the Spaniards arriving in London. Not far away is Garcia & Sons, a supermarket where you can buy Manchego cheese, olive oil, ham and all kinds of Spanish products. Currently the large Spanish colony in London is no longer concentrated in this area, with very high incomes, but is spread throughout the capital.

To cross the door of the Miguel de Cervantes Center, which dates back to 1978, is to enter any bar in a town in Spain with people chatting, playing cards, or having a cocktail or wine with soda. The center’s president, Pilar López, and the secretary, Carmen Garrido, welcome the visitors one by one, they all know each other and organize the snack and the bingo game as if it were a family party. the center is open two days a weekbut organizes activities every day and has a large library.

The Spaniards of the Center

Santiago Plício, from La Línea de la Concepción, arrived in London on January 30, 1965, coinciding with the funeral of Winston Churchill. The proximity of his house to Gibraltar, where in those years there were many things missing on the other side of the fence, is what led him to emigrate to London. After a life in the hospitality industry, occupying positions of responsibility, he became a key figure in the film Paddington, for which he made all his famous meccanos.

Francisco Robles, born in León, sits at the table with Santiago, he is 96 years old and was one of the 4,000 war children who arrived in London in May 1937 at the height of Spanish Civil War. Of those 4,000 children, 3,000 returned to Spain, but he made his life in England after arriving alone, without his parents.

Complete the table Teresa Sanz, who was during her professional life, until her retirement, dressmaker to Queen Elizabeth. Teresa tells us the secret of why the Queen always wears dresses in pastel colors or very striking: “it is so that everyone can see her from afar”. With pride of her, her table companions show photographs of the Queen decorating Teresa the day of his retirement.

All of them, like Sylvia Ordas, president of the Coalition of Spaniards -an association born during Brexit to share concerns between Spaniards and that became a forum during the lockdown of the pandemic- they have made their lives in London and have had children and grandchildren who are already in many cases more British than Spanish. Sylvia, married to a Welshman whom she met in Spain, proud of her children’s career, believes that “in London there are more opportunities for young people than in Spain.” She points out Sylvia that unemployment is almost non-existent and that the unemployment benefit reaches only six months.

The president of the Spanish Coalition, originally from Santander, compares the retirement system Spanish with the British: “here people are encouraged to contract private pension plans while in Spain they have been removed”. He makes it clear that the English system is simpler “With only three retirement tranches and if you don’t make it to pay the rent and live, the city council supplements your pension.”