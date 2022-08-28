The number of celebrities who leave social networks due to their toxicity grows

This August, the star of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Tom Holland, announced in an Instagram video that she was taking a break from social media to focus on her mental health. “I need to take a break from my relationship with social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be over stimulating and overwhelming,” she explained. “I get stuck and spiral into anxiety when I read things about myself online. And ultimately it’s very detrimental to my state of mind, so I’ve decided to take a step back and remove the apps.” Holland added that with his announcement, he wanted to shine a light on Stem4, a charity that supports teen mental health that he sponsors. The charity provides resources to combat network anxiety. Perhaps we should call it “social media anxiety”, but the truth is that a large number of artists and athletes are abandoning communication platforms due to the constant harassment and toxicity they suffer from some users, especially those who seek notoriety. staff.

Tom Holland must also be added to Jonah Hill who announced that he will no longer hold any public event or Florence Pughwho after breaking up with Zach Braff received personal ridicule on social media. Another star that has temporarily left the networks is Selena Gomez. “I’ve been off the internet for four years and I’ve completely changed my life. I’m happier »she said on American television this week. “Now I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal »said the singer, referring to the stress caused by reading comments about her. In 2018, the ‘Stranger Things’ actress, Millie Bobby Brown, deleted her Twitter account after becoming a Trending Topic for a strange and homophobic trend on Twitter that combined photos of her with homophobic captions. The actress revealed to ‘Allure’ in July this year that she also deleted her Tik Tok account due to the hateful messages she received and inappropriate messages from adult men.

In many ways, the new “keep quiet” trend is caused by all sorts of reasons: trolls, boredom, time management issues, misinformation, calls that incite violence, and quite often, personal anxiety. Study after study has revealed the negative impact that platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, can have on mental health. Unregulated in both its creation and consumption, social media spreads alienation as generously as it promotes connection, causing anxiety as often as it offers support. In other words, it gives everyone who participates a little (or a lot) a chance to taste the fame, complete with intoxications. Now everyone is famous thanks to the followers, and those who gain fame by provoking the stars have become fashionable. Johan Hill has been very clear in explaining the price of fame, of the pain of being called “fat” constantly. In fact, in an Instagram post earlier this year, he asked his followers to stop commenting on his body, even in a flattering way.

Singer Ariana Grande he deactivated his Twitter on December 24, 2021. While he did not comment on the decision, his followers took notice and speculated whether he was taking a break or canceled it for good. Grande previously disabled her Instagram comments in 2018 following her breakup with her then-fiancé. Peter Davidson (He has since turned them back on.) Explaining his decision at the time, she told a fan she said, “Sometimes I can’t help but come across negative comments that piss me off and it’s not worth it. I promised I would always say what I think.” Unfortunately, as many have discovered, Instagram apology posts don’t always work. And then there are all those unfiltered replies, mentions, and DMs, where, as Hill pointed out, “Even positive comments can go wrong.” Not reading is a solution, but who can avoid looking at the answers? Anxiety is one of the great enigmas of fame, not to be confused with the greatness of success.

Fame is a status completely defined by the public interest, and an interested public can be difficult for certain people to manage. Social networks make it easy for opportunists to bypass the filter of editors, representatives or personal assistants. sports stars like Naomi Osaka either Simone Billes they have needed to step away from their athletic careers to avoid the pressure of expectations and have been criticized for it. The fact that Hill, Holland, Biles, Osaka, and indeed the children of Diana of Wales, can speak publicly about the toll that fame can have on mental health is a sign of progress; admitting the problem is always the first step.