The new free shooter that is trending on Steam

Global AVA (Alliance of Valiant Armas Global) is a new first-person shooter that can be obtained free on steam and that since its release on August 24 was among the most played releases on Steam, with peaks of more than 16 thousand players simultaneously.

In any case, and despite being free and having a good number of downloads, Global AVA It has had a mostly negative reception, since of the more than 1,500 reviews received, only 48% are positive. With chances to improve, the game for now maintains a good flow of users.

AVA Global launch trailer



What is AVA Global about, the free shooter that is trending on Steam

AVA Global is a classic FPS (first person shooter) shooting game which features various types of PVP (player vs. player) or PVE (player vs. environment) game modes. With various battle arenas, players will be able to choose between Pointman, Rifleman and Sniper and enjoy strategic team play.

