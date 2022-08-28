The mummy: Discover the movie that Netflix recovered from Tom Cruise and is already a trend: it lasts 1 hour and 50 min

Tom Cruise’s impeccable acting career has ranked him as one of the most sought-after and important actors in Hollywood. With successful movie sagas like “Mission Impossible” and “Top Gun”the actor won over the public with his incredible action scenes and this time a movie starring “Maverick” has caused a furor on the largest platform streaming, netflix. What movie is it?

Tom Cruise: “The Mummy” the movie that is trending on Netflix

“The Mummy” is an adventure and science fiction film that was released in 2017 and stars actor Tom Cruise. The tape directed by Alex Kurtzman, would be the first of the extended universe of monsters of Universal Studios. In this installment, the Hollywood star played Nick Morton, a mercenary who is dedicated to looting archaeological items.

The story of “The Mummy” narrates the awakening of an ancient Egyptian princess who came back to life from the depths of some buried chambers in the desert, the antagonist of this story, will return with a great desire for revenge and will unleash evil on the world. Nick Morton must stop her between gods, monsters and impossible challenges. The tape is available on Netflix and points to the top of the most watched.

Tom Cruise received an award at the Cannes Film Festival for Top Gun

It arrived in style! Tom Cruise surprised everyone at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival with the grand entrance he made. The actor arrived piloting a real fighter plane, referencing his character in Top Gun, Maverick, interpretation that launched him to fame in his youth and of which a sequel has just been released with him as the protagonist.

The protagonist of “Mission Impossible” was moved to be given a standing ovation by the audience and receive a palme d’or honorary for his artistic career. The commemoration was delivered by the president of the festival, Pierre Lescure. After the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, the audience applauded standing for six minutes in tribute to the actor.

Tom Cruise Movies You Can’t Miss

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest stars Hollywood of all time, the actor has starred in multiple action films that have become a benchmark and are icons in the genre. With the furor caused by the premiere of Top Gun 2 or Top Gun: Maverick, we take the opportunity to remember two films starring Cruise that you have to see.

“The last Samurai”tells the story of Captain Nathan Algreen (Tom Cruise), a man haunted by memories of war, confused in a world where honor seems worthless will cross his path with Katsumoto, a leader of an ancient samurai lineage who he sees how the world he knows is changed by foreign intervention in his country.

The movie sagaMission Impossible”, undoubtedly one of Tom Cruise’s most beloved and important roles, launched him to fame playing Ethan Hunt, a United States special agent of the Impossible Mission Force (IMF)along with his team will save the world from terrorist threats in complex situations.