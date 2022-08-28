The most iconic duets in the career of Britney Spears

Britney Spears is, was and will be forever, the Princess of pop, this makes her a mega star that many singers dream of working with. This has meant that throughout her career she has received many invitations to do collaborations.

Some featurings he has done have become big hits, managing to break records, but others failed to gain the popularity they deserved. Let’s discover what (for us) are the best britney spears duets.

Britney Spears with Beyoncé and Pink for a Pepsi commercial.

Britney Spears’ Top 5 Duets

Me Against the Music ft. madonna

This theme is on the podium because it was the one that was responsible for uniting the queen and princess of pop for the first time. Is songDespite the fact that the singer’s label did not like it, it ended up becoming a success around the world, reaching the top positions in many countries in a matter of days. The most surprising thing is that it remained at the top for several weeks, exceeding expectations.

Scream & Shout ft. Will.I.Am

Will.I.Am He invited Britney Spears to perform together Scream & Shout in 2012. Like the theme mentioned above, it received a lot of criticism from music experts, but the public thought that it was a great song to dance to and settled in the number one position in the rankings of more than 24 countries.

We Will Rock You ft. Beyonce and Pink

Technically, this isn’t a duo, but I couldn’t miss the list. In 2004 Beyonce, Britney Spears Y Pink they got together to record the song We will Rock You for a Pepsi commercial. In the video the three gladiators, personified by the singers, begin to sing instead of fighting, which infuriated the emperor, played by Enrique Iglesias. The public loved this version of the iconic theme of What in.

S&M ft. Rihanna

when the topic YE was released quickly became a huge success, it was at that time that Rihanna decided to invite Britney Spears to do the remix. This was an excellent move, because it finished boosting it, managing to enter the rankings of many countries.

Britney Spears and Rihanna performing S&M live.

SMS (Bamgerz) ft. Miley Cyrus

When Britney Spears I agree to carry out this collaboration with Miley Cyrus for the young singer it meant fulfilling a dream. This theme did not achieve the same impact as the rest of those on the list, perhaps because it was not publicized enough. What we do know is that it is the perfect song to dance to at the disco.

