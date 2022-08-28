The millionaire purchase of Keanu Reeves that shook the world

Known for playing John Wick in the action movie saga, Keanu Reeves has also made a name for himself in the film industry for his good taste when it comes to buying vehicles. He enters and discovers what was his most millionaire purchase and with which he left the entire world breathless.

August 28, 2022 09:36 a.m.

weeks ago it was released “Pet Super League” in movie theaters around the world Keanu Reeves it won the headlines again. Despite having a cast in which they stand out Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Among the cast, it was the Canadian actor who stole headlines for bringing Batman to life – or voice – in the hilarious new DC Comics movie.

In the same way that he grabbed all the spotlight for his great performance in this new role in his long and successful career, the actor born in Beirut – but with Canadian nationality – also won the applause -and sighs- from every corner of the planet for his good taste when sitting behind the wheel.

And it is that Reeves acquired years ago a Bugatti Veyron valued at 3 million dollars with which he broke the automotive market. From his interpretation of Neo in the saga of “The Matrix”, Keanu has been an avid lover of speed; And even though his tastes lean more towards motorcycles, he didn’t miss the opportunity to add one of the most expensive production cars.

This model of the French manufacturer came to compete inch by inch with its predecessor, the Bugatti Chiron Sport 110. Unlike this, the Veyron has a W16 engine capable of developing about 1,100 hp of maximum power, a lower performance compared to the Chiron Sport and its 1,500 hp of power.

Nevertheless, the guarantees of this Bugatti Veyron are not far behind despite the fact that its power does not reach the figures of its competitor: With the foot fully on the accelerator, this car can reach 407 kilometers per hour of maximum speed in its standard version; while in its Supersport version it develops 431 km/h.