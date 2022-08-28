The Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg drama you can’t miss on HBO Max

The borders between reality and fiction often go beyond the borders and movie lives are lived, while many movies deal with the most routine life of all. That is why this film that premiered on the HBO Max platform is striking.Father Stu.

It’s about the life of stuart long, a heavyweight boxer who is far from leading a decent life. After a serious injury that forces him to leave the sport, he decides to go to Los Angeles to try his luck.

This journey, which seems destined to continue his self-destruction, leads him to meet Carmen, a teacher at the Catholic school. Unable to get close to her, he decides to go to her church just to win her over, since Stuart was an agnostic. There he begins a process of reconstruction in which he will discover that by helping others he can find his own path.

Father Stu’s story is emotional and powerful. The transformation of this character takes a radical turn, perhaps if it were not known that it is based on a true story it would even be implausible.

Related news

Of course the work prior to the film was key. Mark Wahlberg’s transformation how the huge heavyweight fighter was impressive. It was even difficult to recognize. In addition, Mel Gibson, an actor who already knows how to participate in films with religious messages, once again offers us one of the best versions of him.

The weakest part of the film is perhaps its excessive emphasis on the sentimentality of the message discovered by Stu. As a personal journey and transformation, her story is rich, but at times it seems that the film will seek to make that story a lowering of the line, which beyond it is not very efficient.

Lastly, the film has the peculiarity of being directed by Rosalinda Ross, the young screenwriter and director who is a couple of Mel Gibson for a few years, and who with Father Stu has her directorial debut.

Father Stu is available in hbo max and it is a film that, with ups and downs, is worth it.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here