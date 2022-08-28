The Mango suit for which the Vivian of 2022 would change her polka dot dress

Few are the seasons that this editor remembers in which an affordable brand – Bershka, Zara or H&M – has not rescued from the historical archive some reference to polka dot dress that Vivian Ward, the main character of beautiful woman whose role played Julia Roberts. The piece with which Vivian went to her first polo match has been endlessly reinterpreted by fashion firms and the industry and her referees always find the formula to update it and turn it into a trend. They have released their short version, their festive version, their mono version, their modern version and for this fall Mango is turning it into a suit jacket and pants. What was missing.

They could be reasonable resemblances or just chance. We could even say that the aforementioned mango costume It has little or nothing to do with the Garry Marshall movie and is present in the firm’s new collection because polka dots are more fashionable than ever. But we are talking about fashion and in this world nothing is fortuitous but any reference is voluntary and measured. A nod to the great muse of cinema is always a bestseller.

The suit that Mango poses is thin and baggy. It is far removed from sartorial clothing and flirts more with pajamas because the pants are palace and the shirt, loose. The fabric is satiny and shiny, so we could manage the look at a wedding or a formal and evening event. Be careful, it can also be used for daytime plans as long as they have an elegant dress code.

10 Mango trends that women in their 40s and 50s are wearing out

It is more than likely that the Vivian of 2022 would not have gone to the polo match. She also wouldn’t have let them fill her closet with expensive but free clothes. She would prefer pants to dresses and yes, she would wear loud high heels.

This interests you

The polka dot dress that women wear at any age

Mango’s “influencer dress” that will triumph on Instagram is long, flowery and very flattering

These Mango trends (dresses, pants, skirts…) will make going back to the office in autumn more bearable