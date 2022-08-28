The love story of Justin and Hailey Bieber

Amidst the questions Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin they stuck together. The model confessed The Biebers on Watch that her relationship with the Canadian almost did not happen, because the time the singer asked her out she was 17 years old and her parents did not think she was dating the famous singer. But her sister came to the rescue and she was able to have that date with JustinThus beginning their love story.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

(instagram)



Justin and HaileyBieber They announced their engagement on July 7, 2018. Although many considered it a rush step, the celebs married civilly in the fall of 2018. It was a secret ceremony at a courthouse in New York City. Although there were rumors that they would have a wedding, the couple made their marriage official by calling each other ‘husbands’ on their respective social networks. Hailey he even changed his profile name to haley bieber.

To celebrate their first anniversary, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin held a second wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina, before about 150 guests in 2019.

The couple celebrated their religious bond with this photo.

(Instagram/Hailey Bieber)



in 2020 Justin Bieber confessed on the show Ellen Degeneres the doubts he had about his marriage: “It is a serious commitment when you say that you are going to love someone in sickness and in health and be faithful. It’s a big step, but she was like, ‘Can I do this?’

In the midst of controversies over their romance and constant rumors of pregnancy, divorce, infidelity and abuse, the couple has been more united than ever. haley baldwin has helped you Justin Bieber not only overcome her depression, but all the ups and downs of Lyme disease and her recent diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.