The king of sweet bread died struck by lightning
Alberto Balocco, 56, was the heir to the famous company that his grandfather founded in Italy in 1927.
Alberto Balocco, president and CEO of the well-known Italian sweets company that make the famous panettonepassed away along with a friend when they were riding a bicycle in the alpine area of Pragelato, in the Piedmont region (Italy), due to the impact of lightning, according to Italian media reports.
The president of Balocco, a family business known internationally for its confectionery and pastry products, was found on the road that ascends to the Assietta refuge, in the Susa Valley area, together with his friend Davide Vigo, 55 years old.
Alberto Balocco, 56, was the heir to the company founded by his grandfather in 1927 and where they work near 500 people currently.
LIGHTNING KILLED THEM
According to the media, a motorist found the bodies and called the medical services, which managed to arrive despite the violent storm that affects the area, but the health they were unable to revive the cyclists.
The mayor of Fossano, where the Balocco factory is located, Dario Tallone, said that this is “dramatic news for everyone” and explained that Alberto Balocco was “a great businessman, like his father”,
The president of the Piedmont region, Alberto Cirio, lamented the death of a businessman who “is a symbol” for the area and who has carried the tradition of the region “to all the houses of the Italians”.
