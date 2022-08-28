The health benefits of going up and down stairs

There are no excuses for not doing some sport every day. That “I don’t have time” no longer strains, since we have within our reach various practices that we can do in our day to day without taking time away from our busy routine.

Getting off a stop early on the way home from work to take a short walk, do some sit-ups while we wait for dinner, or lose 15 minutes to do some sit-up sets These are some examples that will help us not to lead a one hundred percent sedentary life.

To this we can add another: up and down the stairs instead of taking the elevator. This activity is very effective, cheap – we all have stairs in our building or at work – and it won’t take up much time. This simple aerobic exercise allows us to work the muscles of the legs, burn fat and expend energy, thereby improving heart rate and lung capacity.

But the benefits do not end there: avoiding the elevator exercises the bones and muscles, improving strength, bone density and muscle fiber. In addition, during the ascent the body releases endorphins, which will increase the feeling of well-being.

The benefits of going up the stairs are obvious, but what about going down them? We are also exercising, although we make more effort when we go up. As you ascend, you work quadriceps, glutes and calves, while when descending it is the quadriceps that works more.

different exercises

But we can not just go up and down. As we get more practice, we will speeding up of ascent so that the pulsations are increasing and improving the resistance.

In addition, we can modify the way of climbing the stairs. For example, doing it in pairs, with both feet at the same time or including squats on each step. If we want to tone the calves, we will stand on the edge of a step on tiptoe and lower the heels as much as possible and then raise them again. So as many times as we can.

With this simple routine, which we can repeat at least three times a week, we will put aside the sedentary lifestyle and begin to exercise the body. It is likely that as we progress we will want to do more, so it is a good way to get started in the world of sports.