The great Hollywood movies that were never released

In the Hollywood world there have been great movies throughout history, but they never premiered. For one reason or another, they will never see the light or be broadcast in theaters. Some of the most prominent are:

Spider-Man 4

There was originally supposed to be one more “Spider-Man” movie starring Tobey Maguire, but never made it to theaters. The film was completely written on the script and with the cast of actors closed.

But when the manager Sam Raimi withdrew from the project because he thought he couldn’t make the summer release date, things changed. Instead of going ahead with the movie, Sony opted to create a reboot, and “The Amazing Spider-Man” was eventually made.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished with the Spider-Man franchise over the last decade. Beyond the movies themselves, I have formed some deep and lasting friendships. I’m excited to see how the next chapter unfolds in this incredible story,” Tobey stated at the time.

batgirl

“Batgirl” was almost finished this year when Warner Bros Discovery canceled the film.. While fans were shocked by the news, the company explained that the decision “reflects the strategic shift in our leadership when it comes to the DC Universe and HBO Max.”

They also wanted to clarify that the cancellation had nothing to do with star Leslie Grace.

“I am proud of the love, hard work and intention that all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. ¡I feel fortunate to have worked among greats and forged lifelong relationships in the process.!. To all Batgirl fans: THANK YOU for loving and believing in me, allowing me to don the cape and become, ‘my own fucking hero!'” Leslie wrote on Instagram.

A hero on Broadway

«Broadway Brawler” was 20 days into filming when Disney shut it down. The sports romantic comedy was starring Bruce Willis like an old fashioned hockey player, But unfortunately, according to various reports, the actor did not get along with director Lee Grant.

As tensions rose between Bruce and Lee, the director, along with much of the rest of the team, were fired. Bruce, who was also serving as a producer on the project, tried bring in director Dennis DuganBut it didn’t last long behind the scenes. Despite millions being spent, all production was ultimately cancelled.

superman lives

In the late 1990s, Nicolas Cage was set to star in the next ‘Superman’ moviewhich was going to be directed by Tim Burton and written by Kevin Smith.

Unfortunately, Warner Bros. dropped the film in the middle of pre-production.and by that time, some scenes with the protagonist had already been filmed.

While it’s not entirely clear what exactly led to the film’s demise, it is believed that there was a clash over creative control of film. After years of rewrites and redesigns, Warner Bros. decided to scrap the project entirely.

“They hired Tim Burton because I asked for it and then they closed everything. That has always been both positive and negative for me. It was good because it left the character, to the imagination, which is always more powerful than the concrete. And something bad because I think it would have been special”, assured Cage.

The man who killed Don Quixote

“The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” may have hit theaters in 2018, but prior to the film’s release, there was actually an original version that was scrapped.

The project was first announced in 1998 and was to be starring Johnny Depp and Jean Rochefort. Unfortunately, things started to go wrong as soon as filming began. On the first day of filming, the planes at a nearby airbase caused sound problems and disabled the audio.

The next day, a storm flooded the set, ruined the equipment and reshaped the landscape. While the set finally dried up, Jean was hospitalized with a back injury. When it became clear that she was not going to be able to return, production was canceled.

RF