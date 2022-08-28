The great gesture of Keanu Reeves with a couple of newlyweds

Actor Keanu Reeves is publicly known for his kindness in dealing with his fans.

On different occasions he has been seen having a great gesture with each of them; one of the most recent was when a small admirer took him by surprise at an airport and began to ask him questions as an interview, to which the interpreter decided to answer without any problem.

Now, he surprised again by appearing at a wedding of a married couple.

The protagonists of this story are James and Nikki Roadnight, who had included Keanu among the guests of their big celebration, but never imagined that their joke would come true.

The celebration took place last weekend in the United Kingdom, near Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire.

In this regard, Nikki said: “He invited him to come and say hello and have a drink with us, if he wanted”, referring to the moment before the celebration, since the artist was in the same bar as his partner, James, who had the idea of ​​making the proposal.

“He was very nice and said he would do it later. We didn’t know if she would or not, but it was great that my husband talked to him,” she added.

After this, in the middle of the wedding, a hotel worker approached her to tell her that there was a “special guest” who wanted to talk to her. It was there when the protagonist of John Wick and Matrix arrived.

“Everything was very exciting, I went to say hello and introduce myself. I offered him a drink but he declined and said he had just had a long flight so he wouldn’t be staying long but he was very nice and friendly and he congratulated us on our wedding. She then took the time to talk to some of our guests and take more photos,” the woman recounted happily. (NA)