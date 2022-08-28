The fury of Jennifer Lopez for the publication of an intimate video of her wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 52, exploded with fury in the middle of honeymoon with Ben Affleck, 50, in Italy, after learning that a A guest at her wedding leaked a video of the party to the media, where you can see the singer perform a song for her now husband.

Several American media have pointed out that the song is called “Can’t get enough”, and that it is dedicated to Affleck, who in the images appears sitting in the middle of the dance floor watching his wife in full show in the company of some dancers .

JLo responded in one of the publications on the networks that it was a “robbery”.

“This was taken without our permission. Spot”responded the singer in one of the publications on Instagram, as announced buzzfeedand which took place last weekend at the Oscar winner’s property in Savannah, Georgia.

The couple tried to keep every detail of the three-day party where they celebrated their second wedding under control in front of family and friends. His guests and workers signed privacy agreements to prevent such situations from occurring.

“Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where everyone is getting it from because we had confidentiality agreements and we asked everyone not to share anything about our wedding.”JLo commented.

The filtered video of the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

As it happened with his first wedding with AffleckFor the second celebration, Lopez wanted to wait to share details of the ceremony on her social networks. She on her website shared photos of the three dresses designed by Ralph Lauren that she wore at her spectacular wedding.

For the religious ceremony, The singer chose a beautiful white mermaid dress with a train and an open neckline at the back, and covered her head with a very long transparent veil that gave her look a majestic touch. JLo had that dress only 45 minutes.

The second It was a design with a neckline adorned with Swarovski crystals. The third and the last one was a silk tulle dress with small pearl decorations. Meanwhile, Affleck wore a tuxedo with a jacket and white shirt and black pants.

Jennifer Lopez and the three bridal looks she wore to say “yes, I want” with Ben Affleck

A month after secretly marrying in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, the couple celebrated their love last weekend at a property owned by the actor in the state of Georgia. The big event was attended by family members and Hollywood celebrities.

The couple walked a huge white carpet followed by their respective children: the three that Affleck had with actress Jennifer Garner (Violet, Seraphina and Sam), and the twins (Emme and Max) that the singer had with Marc Anthony.

All of them were dressed in white, just like the guests.

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck in a stunning white wedding dress (The Grosby Group)

Among the guests, who were transferred to the house in white buses, the actor could be seen Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, as well as director Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes.

They did not come, despite being invited, neither Jennifer Garner (Affleck’s ex) nor Ben’s brother, fellow actor Casey Affleck. Singer Marc Anthony, JLo’s ex-husband and father of her children, also did not participate in the wedding.

After missing the wedding with his brother, Casey, 47, wrote a sweet message to the singer in an Instagram post on Sunday.. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he wrote alongside an old picture of him, Ben, 50, and Lopez, 53, walking through Los Angeles in August 2002.Jen, you are a gem. We love you!”.

The couple is in Milan, Italy, enjoying their first days of marriage.

