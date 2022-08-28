The first photos of Anya Taylor-Joy as the young Furiosa in the spin-off of Mad Max: Fury Road

After shining in Queen’s Gambit and Peaky Blinders Anya Taylor- Joy puts herself in the skin of Furiosa in George Miller’s new film, Mad Max: Fury Road. Recordings began last June. and, although there is a certain secrecy about how the plot unfolds and what the role of each character will be, some details leaked and they drove the followers of the saga that began in 1979 crazy.

The prequel is based on Furious Emperor, the character of Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) played by Charlize Theron. Taylor-Joy represents a younger version of the warrior, who will be caught in a war between two villains and will do everything possible to return home.

Anya Taylor-Joy will play the young version of Furious Emperor, the character played by Charlize Theron in 2015 Collage

One of the great unknowns is whether Taylor-Joy he will shave his head like Theron did for the 2015 film. As revealed to Variety the costume designer of the film, the actress with Argentine roots he wants to do it, but the director refuses.

Fortunately for the followers of the 26-year-old actress, last August the Daily Mail posted pictures of her characterized as Furiosa. In the pictures the artist is seen with darker hair than usual and totally matted. In turn, she is dressed in the characteristic clothing of the saga: threadbare and worn clothes.

The first images of Anya Taylor-Joy in Mad Max Daily Mail

In the photographs the young woman is seen with a green glove, to be used in post-production to create the prosthetic arm of his character.

Anya Taylor-Joy characterized as Furiosa Daily Mail

From Thor to Mad Max: Chris Hemsworth, the other bet of the spin-off

Taylor-Joy will accompany her Chris Hemsworth, who was in charge of announcing the start of the recordings through his Instagram account. “A new journey begins in the Mad Max saga,” revealed the actor of Thor. At the moment, there is no official information about his character.

The actors are in Australia filming. It is the same scenario where the first three films of the saga were recorded, starring Mel Gibsonin 1979.

Leaked images of the film set in which Chris Hemsworth is seen in the skin of the Mad Max villain

Last July, the first images of the filming set were leaked. In the photographs, which were published by the British media can be seen at Hemsworth with a red beard and a prosthetic nose while wearing black clothing. In the photos it was also possible to see the extras. While some wore worn and dirty leather clothing, others wore prosthetic heads and body paint.

Some extras of the film during the recordings

In addition to Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, the main cast will include Tom Burke, who replaced Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, already Nathan Jones, who will play Rictus Erectus again in the film.

While the film was originally expected to be shown to the public in June 2023, last September Warner Bros. announced that the release was being pushed back to May 24, 2024.

Although there is a strong secrecy regarding the film, a few months ago the official synopsis was released: “As the world collapses, the young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the warlord Dementus. Crossing the Wasteland they find the Citadel presided over by Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive. to many trials as he gathers the means to find his way home.”

The spin-off confirms the return of the most legendary villain of Mad Max

Thus, the prequel recovers in his young version the mythical villain of the Immortan Joe sagawho is believed to be played by Tom Burke, whose role has not yet been officially revealed. Immortan Joe is a villain who appears in both the 2015 film and the 1979 original. In both films it was Hugh Keays-Byrne, who brought the character to lifebut the actor passed away in 2020.

In turn, it is believed that Chris Hemsworth will be Dementusthe tyrant leader of the Biker Horde who captures Furiosa.

While the 2015 film was not as successful at the box office as expected, critics loved her. The film, according to what was reported by the Daily MailHe had a budget of between 154.6 and 185.1 million dollars and grossed $374.7 million.

In turn, he was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, of which won six Oscars for Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. With such a history, expectations with the new project are high.

As pointed out Variety, Miller directs, co-writes and produces the film.along with his former producing partner Doug Mitchell. He is also co-writer of the prequel Nick Lathourisy. Furthermore, as revealed by Miller, the composer Tom Holkenborg is working on the soundtrack of the new film, after having composed the soundtrack from the 2015 film.

He will also return to work on the saga Jenny Beavanwho returns as costume designer after winning an Oscar for his work in the film starring Charlize Theron. Secondly, cinematographer is Simon Duggan.

Although there are some similarities in the work team of both films, there are some differences that the director was in charge of marking: “While road rage (2015) essentially happened for three days and two nights, this happens for 15 years”Miller indicated. “It will be familiar to people who know Mad Max and, in particular, Fury Road, but it will also be something unique,” revealed the director.