The film of the year | Avila Daily News

Almost 30 years after the premiere of jurassic-parkthe mythical saga returns with the last installment of its second trilogy, Jurassic World: Dominion, in which Laura Dern and Sam Neill are back to save the world from the unprecedented ecological impact of releasing genetically modified dinosaurs. Still on the billboard, this has been the movie of the summer, and on October 13 it hits the domestic market.

This film is the culmination of the universe Jurassic Worldwhich started in 2015 and continued with less success the legacy and the high expectations that it had left jurassic-park.

It is a production in which the nostalgia of the first-time fans of the franchise back in 1993 merges with a dystopia that is sometimes difficult to assimilate.

The mythical animals in this film coexist as best they can with humans.Although, really the main attraction of the film is to see again on screen some of the actors who joined the cast of the original film. Specifically, the pair of paleontologists made up of Laura Dern (Ellie Satler) and Sam Neill (Alan Grant), as well as Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcom).

All seasoned with, yes, avant-garde special effects that crystallize in a film in which the action and adventure do not stop during its 146-minute run.

Recently, actress Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) claimed that Jurassic World: Dominion describes “a dangerous world we haven’t seen before.” “What happens when technology falls into the wrong hands?” Asked the Californian interpreter who since 2015 has been immersed in this saga, also participating in video games of this franchise.

And it is that, after unexpected twists and turns around the world, the protagonists of this film will end up immersed in endless dalliances with death from the headquarters of the Biosyn company, located in the Dolomites mountain range.

dinosaur sanctuary

The headquarters from which this company dedicated to genetic engineering, and with a murky history also related to food safety, experiments with its own dinosaur sanctuary.

“In other installments we saw humans blowing up dinosaurs and many dinosaurs eating people, but now it’s different. We are in a context in which we have to survive together against the effects of genetic technology, ”explained the also screenwriter and director of the Star Wars saga.

The theme of coexistence, with more or less difficulty, between these creatures and humans is one of the main axes of a production that shows dinosaurs in cities, towns and rural environments around the world.

“It is no longer a theme park with dinosaurs but a world totally affected by them,” explained actor Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), who added that this film resembles “a James Bond production” because you can go “from a desert from the mountain to being in Malta or other continents” in a matter of seconds.

And he could not define it better because, just a few years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom the dinosaurs escape and spread around the world, there is even a black market that trades with them, which transports the viewer’s imagination to a kind of global dystopia.

With plots that strike a chord with the most loyal fans of the saga, a good dose of special effects and delve into the consequences of genetic engineering, Jurassic World: Dominion It has been the film of the summer and, possibly, of the year.