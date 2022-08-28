The favorite PC games of Henry Cavill and other famous video game fans

Playing video games is becoming more and more common. What was once seen as a pastime for “geeks” and antisocials is now considered a more lucrative business than movies or music. And that without forgetting that people of all ages enjoy them.

This, by pure logic, implies that there are celebrities (either actors, athletes, etc.) who play video games whenever they can. They can even become the greatest passion of one of them…

A great example is henry cavill, actor who plays Superman in DC Comics movies and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher series. He has admitted on numerous occasions that he is a bug, and in fact here we see him setting up his new PC.

Curious to see which games are Henry’s favorites? In this report you are going to meet them, and we already told you that he loves the FPS and MMO genres.

And, if you are left wanting more, we will also tell you about other celebrities such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg or Steven Spielberg. Yes, they also love video games, and you are going to discover which ones.

Without further ado, let’s review The 10 PC games that Henry Cavill and other celebrities rank among their favorites. Surely some position surprises you, of that we have no doubt.

The favorite PC games of Henry Cavill and other celebrities

delta force

Good old Henry Cavill is a fan of first-person shooters. Good proof of this delta forcea title developed by NovaLogic and launched on the market in 1998. It is not well known, but it was one of the first combat simulators and a precursor to the idea seen in the Arma series..

Delta Force is based on the American special forces. In the game we must rescue/escort prisoners, carry out actions in the open field, eliminate an objective, repel enemy forces or participate in skirmishes against the AI.

half-life

A masterpiece of the FPS genre. half life It was one of those shooters that marked a before and after at the end of the nineties, especially thanks to the good work of Valve and its powerful narrative. It’s no surprise that Henry Cavill is a fan of Gordon Freeman’s adventures.

But not only history lives Half-Life. Valve’s debut feature also stands out for its playability and excellent graphics, rounding off a title that every video game lover should try. There are also several mods available that bring the experience up to date.

Total War: Warhammer II

Henry Cavill is a total freak from the Warhammer 40,000 universe. He has played just about everything, but his favorite installment is Total War: Warhammer II. Sega and Creative Assembly seamlessly adapted this sci-fi/fantasy universe to the RTS (real-time strategy) genre.

Total War: Warhammer II stands out for its campaign mode, which spans different factions and eras in Games Workshop lore. It also offers multiplayer and tactical battle modes, so fans of the genre will have a blast right out of the box.

world of warcraft

The most famous MMO of all time could not be missing from the list. world of warcraft It’s one of Henry Cavill’s favorite games., who admits to spending hours and hours immersed in the worlds of Azeroth, Outland, Draenor, Argus, and Shadowlands. And what remains to be discovered…

I’m sure the actor is looking forward to trying out the upcoming Dragonflight expansion, so don’t expect to see him often on social media. World of Warcraft may not be as popular as it was in the mid-2000s, but Activision Blizzard still has a lot to say about it.

civilization

By now, practically everyone knows Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook (now called Meta). Did you know that he is a big fan of strategy games? In interviews he admits having spent hours and hours in front of the monitor, back in the nineties.

Zuckerberg’s favorite game is Sid Meier’s Civilization. It is one of the best-known RTS franchises on the market, bearing some similarities to Age of Empires but achieving its own identity within the strategy genre.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Becoming Geralt of Rivia himself is not anything. Henry Cavill was chosen to play The Witcher in the series The Witcher for Netflix. And, of course, the actor also enjoyed the role-playing game saga created by CD Projekt RED. Guess what it started with?

As is tradition, Henry met the saga with The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, which to date is the last installment released (there is already a fourth game in development). The CD Projekt RPG conquered the actor, who did not hesitate to set himself up as Geralt for the Netflix television series.

Overwatch

There is no doubt that Elon Musk He has become one of the most media figures on our planet. The billionaire owns companies as powerful as SpaceX or Tesla, although he has also been linked to some other controversy. Guess what his favorite game is?

Although he has mentioned several examples in the past (Halo), he recently claimed that Overwatch was his favorite, speaking to Business Insider. Blizzard’s FPS is a phenomenon in the PC multiplayer scene, and in fact its sequel will be released in October.

Medal of Honor

You may not know that Steven Spielberg, the legendary director of films like Shark, ET, jurassic-park either Schindler’s List, ”developed” his own video game. It wasn’t exactly like that, but Medal of Honor (the original) was created by Dreamworks Interactive, a studio founded by Spielberg.

Yes, one of the Call of Duty or Battlefield competitors came from Steven’s mind. And the director acknowledges in numerous interviews that he has had a great time with the first Medal of Honor. He also declares himself a fan of Donkey Kong Country and the classic Missile Command.

Halo

Microsoft’s most iconic and referential saga had to be on the list. Halo was a great revolution when it was released (back in 2001), as it popularized the FPS genre on consoles, despite the fact that it was also available on PC. What famous people place Halo among their favorites?

To get started, Elon Musk recognized a few years ago that Halo was one of his favorite games. And, specifically, the recent Halo Infinite (released in December 2020) has delighted the billionaire. Another one of the greats Spielbergalso declared his love to the Master Chief and company.

doom

Valve has become one of the most powerful companies in the industry. Not in vain, the first steps of its creator, Gabe Newell, marked a successful line that is still maintained. But every legend has a beginning, and it’s almost always the same: play, play, play.

Good old Gabe has never hidden his love for Super Mario 64 or the Star Trek universe (both games and movies). However, there is one title that stands out above all: doom. It is not for less, because it is an FPS that every video game fan should try.

These are the PC games that Henry Cavill and other celebrities rank among their favorites. As always, there will be an example that we have left out, but usually they are all of them.

Did you know Henry Cavill’s favorite games? Do you think the actor will one day go to consoles? Be that as it may, it is appreciated that celebrities also give video games a cane, proof of how much they have evolved over the decades.