The Dr. Vagón, Health Train, starts in Tlaxcala and Puebla

Tlaxcala, Tlax.— Authorities from the Tlaxcala government, together with Fundación México, the Bayer pharmaceutical company and other associations, inaugurated the start of route 81 of Dr. Vagón, the Health Train, which will run through Tlaxcala and Puebla.

The initiative was given by an agreement with state authorities of the government of Tlaxcala, Fundación Grupo México and the Bayer pharmaceutical company, in which it is contemplated to provide free medical services to less favored and difficult-to-access communities in 22 states of the Republic.

At the event, the mayor of Huamantla, Tlaxcala, Juan Salvador Santos Cedillo, stressed that it is a reality that Dr. Vagón is in his municipality, something that he described as historic, for which he invited all Tlaxcalans and Huamantlecos to attend, since it is an effort by the government and other associations to improve the health of the population.

“There is something that we do not notice and that we put aside, but that must always be present when we need it and that is called health… Sometimes we say ‘I want a doctor’ and many times we put it aside, and it is something that the governor has done and that has been historic for Huamantla”, he commented.

For his part, the Secretary of Health of Tlaxcala, Dr. Rigoberto Zamudio Meneses, thanked the governor of Tlaxcala for promoting the initiative and the entire health team for the logistics and work, as well as Grupo México and the Bayer pharmaceutical company for adding efforts, and stressed that all these aspects generate well-being in the population.

“I am proud to be able to provide these health services, not only to Huamantla, but to the entire region of the state. These free services generate great savings for all families and generate well-being in all aspects. Both in terms of health and safety”, highlighted Zamudio Meneses.

For his part, engineer Manuel Bravo Pereyra, CEO of Bayer in Mexico, explained that the pharmaceutical company is happy to be part of Route 81, since he highlighted that within the framework of the 100 years of the pharmaceutical company in Mexico, all days to improve health in Mexicans.

“We are very excited to be able to consolidate this alliance with the Grupo México Foundation and with the Health Train, and even happier to do so within the framework of such an important date as the celebration of the company’s 100 years in Mexico.

“For the past 100 years, Bayer has been dedicated to improving the health and nutrition of Mexican families. We work today and every day to find solutions to face the challenges that we will have today and in the future”, he highlighted.

Bravo Pereyra explained that there are four issues in which the pharmacist participates: training for health professionals, training for patients and donation of medicines and medical equipment.

The coordinator of Fundación Grupo México, Jessica Pons Fernández, explained that Dr. Vagón has been in existence for eight years. At present, she highlighted, there are 17 wagons and more services, thanks to its new allies such as the Bayer group.

The coordinator thanked the state authorities, as well as the associations that make up this public health project. Also, he detailed the functions that Dr. Vagón performs and invited all the people so that all the daily tokens are exhausted.

“We have two types of help, comprehensive health for women and one for diabetic patients. Among them, we provide medical care in optometry, gynecology, pediatrics, dermatology and we do this as a comprehensive service, from six in the morning to five in the afternoon. We give 500 tokens daily and we want them to make it known so that they all end daily, ”she stressed.

To conclude, the governor of the state of Tlaxcala, Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros, emphasized that she has been fighting for the health of her community for many years; therefore, she said she was happy for the presence of Dr. Vagón, Health Train, in her condition.

“Today the fact that Dr. Vagón is here speaks of great cooperation from many people. I thank the Grupo México Foundation for all the support and backing, but there are many more, like Bayer, and other companies. Since there are many opportunities that Dr. Vagón has to unite many people so that those who have the least have an opportunity to be treated, ”he stressed.

She also said she was excited because the 500 tokens that will be distributed are finished every day, so she asked the state governors to publicize Dr. Vagón’s stay so that more people can enjoy free medical care.

The Health Train has 17 cars, with 67 people including doctors, administrative staff and support staff. In addition, it provides laboratory studies, a cabinet, general medical consultations and family planning.

It also has a clinic specializing in women’s health and a specific space for patients living with diabetes. Every year, the Train makes 12 routes throughout the country and the team can treat about 500 people a day.