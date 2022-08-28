The celebrities that the Spanish Army follows

Some influencers They would say that the people you follow on social media are the mirror of your soul. Maybe it’s not that big of a deal, but they do mark what people, institutions, media or organisms interest or, at least, have interested at some point.

If we are guided by this premise, the three branches that make up the Spanish army They have some of the most peculiar interests: Ibai Llanos, Bertin Osborne either Tom Cruise they appear in the list of people who are followed by any of the armies.

Of course, it must be said that the vast majority of the accounts they follow are official, governments, embassies, accounts associated in one way or another to the NATO and, above all, other armies. There are also many accounts from the media and journalists, especially those dedicated to defense issues. Other followed accounts have in common: that of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez and that of Ministry of Defence.

But snooping a little more in the account of each Army we can find interesting curiosities:

Land Army

The Army account has 225,700 followers and follows 319 accounts. Possibly it will be the most orthodox account since among the few personal accounts that he follows are chiefs of the armies of other countries such as France either Germany.

The rest is made up mainly of official bodies, embassies from very different countries and representations from places like Montenegrin either Macedonia on the NATO. The official account of Instagram or of the 1 TVE also appears among the non-personal accounts that it follows.

Spain navy

The Navy is the account that has the fewest followers, although it is not bad, 187,100, and who follows the fewest accounts: 293. Here we already see some curious account such as that of greenpeacewith whom the ships of the Navy They have had some other encounter, the AS journal as the only sports newspaper or the cook Jose Andres.

But we also see accounts that, at first we did not think would be like the actor, singer and presenter, Bertin Osborne. He also follows an actor from Malaga, and he is not the only Army that follows him, that of Antonio Banderas.

But it is also striking that he follows accounts of people who have long since left the political and public sphere, such as Soraya Saenz de Santamaria either Mariano Rajoy. Of course, in defense of the Navy it must be said that, given the political weight they had at the time, any opinion they express is of interest.

Air and Space Army

It is the second account with the fewest followers, 190,500, but it is the one that follows the most accounts, 451. Air Force He released his last name a few months ago with the addition “and from Space.” And it is also the most ‘modern’ account, since among the people he follows is one of the Kings of social networks, Ibai Llanos. You can also see that he is up to date and follows the great Spanish athletes, from the young tennis player Carlos Alcaraz (don’t forget to Rafael Nadal) to the great canoeist Saul Craviotto.

But accounts are also discovered that do not fit into the previous schemes, such as singers. David Summers (and his group, the G Men), malu, pitingo either melendi. And he also follows actors like Paco Tousagain Antonio Banderas YTom Cruise! It seems that his performance in the two movies of top gun they were to the liking of the Air and Space Army.

But of all the accounts that he follows, perhaps the one that attracts the most attention is that of the Spanish model Dalianah Arekion. But it has an explanation. The young woman has been going out for years with a soldier from the Air and Space Army and it does good promotion of the work that this military branch does.

Thus, observing the three branches of the ArmyWe are wondering:

Who does the Ministry of Defense follow?

well the Ministry of Defence he is more moderate in his follow-ups. Among the 308 accounts that it follows (the Ministry is followed by 455,800 people) we see, above all, people related to journalism and politics. For example, follow a single regional president. In this case, to the President of the Regional Government of Navarra, to Maria Chivite. And politicians already dedicated to private enterprise like Albert Rivera. But in this case, the one who stands out the most among the accounts that this government account follows is that of the ERC coup leader, Oriol Junqueras.