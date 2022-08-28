The case of Alejandro Zendejas reached FIFA

FIFA will investigate the case of Alejandro Zendejas, who recently was not called up by Mexico and did not opt ​​for any team.

The Mexican team He suffered a very hard blow in the last week: in the run-up to the match against Real Valladolid in LaLiga, Jesús Corona suffered an injury in training in Seville and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. The images and the concern of the technical director Julen Lopetegui presaged the worst ending.

Subsequently, the darkest fears were confirmed: the Spanish team published the medical part of the winger that indicated a broken fibula and ligaments in the ankle. The injury, inevitably, takes him away from any sporting activity until the end of the year, including the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Like El Tri’s next friendly match against Paraguay on August 31 it was going to be disputed with elements that act in Liga MX, Alexander Zendejas it represented one of the most logical options to fill the position. The attacker of America He has had a spectacular season and has emerged as one of the best Mexicans in the competition.

However, the decision of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and the coach Gerardo Martino It was about not calling the ex-Necaxa. The same was because the protagonist did not sign a document that definitively rejected the United States National Team, which he can also represent, without Mexico guaranteeing him a place in the maximum appointment in November. As he did not stamp his signature on the paper because he is still not sure of his final decision, from Mexico they took it as a refusal to play with El Tri.

How will the Zendejas case be resolved?

In this situation, ESPN made a consultation with FIFA in which it was assured that the matter will be investigated. It should be noted that the attacker played a U-17 World Cup with the cast of Las Barras y Las Estrellas and then in the main team of the Aztec country, although his options remain open because the commitments were not on FIFA Date.

