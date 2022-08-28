The best gift on wheels that George Clooney received

George Clooney owns an impressive garage, inside this we find cars that were gifts to the actor. However, there is one of these gifts that occupies a very special place in this collection. Slide and find out more!

George Clooney he is distinguished by his roles both in film and on television. He has worked on the series ERand in the movies batman and robin, Gravity Y Ocean’s Eleven, among many others. The actor has been deserving of 2 Oscars and 4 Golden Globes and is currently also director and producer and one of his last productions was midnight sky, in which he also acts.

With the arrival of fame came fortune and a awesome garage which has a wide variety of cars. Within its collection, we find models vintage and some more modern and technological. Some of these vehicles were gifts to the actor and one of them in particular occupies a very special place.

Its about Porsche GT3RSwhich was a gift from his wife, Amal Clooney, on her 54th birthday. A very important gesture considering the George’s fondness for cars and especially for the German company. The American stated that he was “love at first sight” when he saw this great machine.

The Porsche GT3RS count with one 4.0L 6-cylinder enginewhich allows a maximum power of 520 horsepower. In addition, mark a time 3.2 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h and travels at a speed of 296km/h in seventh gear. A great option for this special occasion for the Hollywood star.

It seems that Amal knows her husband well since he had shown his fanaticism for this brand on top of his Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Cabriolet through the streets of Los Angeles. Clooney has several cars in his garage, but without a doubt this was the one that stole his heart.