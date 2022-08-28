The 7 deadly sins from the filming of ‘Seven’

not having seen Seven It can be considered a capital sin. And having seen it only once, a dry sin because it is one of the best films of the 90s and one of the essential titles within the psychological thriller genre.

Gluttony

The body of the first victim of Seventhe one related to the capital sin of gluttony, is actually that of Andrew Kevin Walker, screenwriter of the film.

Avarice

For playing Detective Mills, Brad Pitt received 7 million dollars (a million dollars for deadly sin). The number 7, by the way, is also iconic at various times in Seven. The call announcing to Mills the first murder occurs exactly 7 minutes into the footage. And just 7 minutes from the end is when Somerset (Morgan Freeman) warns Mills (Brad Pitt) with the phrase “He will win.”

Laziness

Guillermo del Toro was one of the production company’s candidates to direct Sevenbut the director ruled himself out because he did not want to be involved in a story with a dark worldview.

Lust

The term lust perhaps it is excessive to define the relationship between two of the protagonists of Seven but, among the deadly sins, it is the one that most closely matches reality. Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were not only a couple in fiction, but also in real life for several years. Gwyneth Paltrow was the first choice to play the role of Tracy, but the actress initially withdrew from the project. Director David Fincher asked Brad Pitt to convince her of it. And that’s what he did.

Pride

The closest thing to pride in the filming of Seven Tal was making it rain. One of the hallmarks that help create that special and unsettling atmosphere of Seven it is the rain, which is present on every day that the film plays except for the last one. The main reason is that it really rained on the first day of shooting Brad Pitt and, for reasons of match (continuity between shots) and schedule (Brad Pitt had to shoot his scenes quickly to join the shooting of 12 monkeys), it was decided to simulate the rain in a large part of the footage.

Envy

The one felt by the actors and actresses who refused to participate in the project after seeing the success of the film. For example, Denzel Washington, who did not want to accept the role that Brad Pitt would finally play because the film seemed dark to him. Sylvester Stallone would also regret turning down that same character. And Al Pacino of not embodying Somerset (Morgan Freeman) to be able to star City Hall, the shadow of corruption.





Gonna

The one Brad Pitt felt when he broke his arm during the sequence of Mills chasing the killer in the rain. Hence, the actor appears with his arm in plaster, a detail that had to be included in the script. And anger is also what David Fincher, Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman must have felt when they saw that producer Arnold Kopelson had changed the ending of the film. All three asked to go back to the ending that originally appeared in the script (the one we know of) or they wouldn’t make the movie. So it was. Changing the ending would have been a cardinal sin…