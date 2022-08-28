The 190 collaborative Fortnite skins after the Dragon Ball event

The world of skins Fortnite it is almost infinite, and each day greater with each passing day. Well, like the universe, it is constantly expanding. What has led Epic Games’ battle royale to sign all kinds of collaborations to fill the island (and the store) with numerous skins To remember.

The skins of Fortnite there are thousands in total, and even more so if we add the different styles that some of them have. But those that are governed by specific collaborations such as the still current event of dragon ballthere are not so many.

‘Barely’ 200 are already the skins of Fortnite that are born purely from collaborations. Although some of them are not available as such in the store, but they are characters that we have come across on the island, in some special game modes, or in the end of season events.

All collaboration characters in Fortnite as of today. INSANE 😵‍💫 u/Jtneagle pic.twitter.com/PXwAm1AnRM — InfoPico Fortnite ⛏ (@InfoFortniteES) August 21, 2022

Marvel

Hombre de Hierro

Captain America

Wanda

Thor

black widow

Black Panther

Hawk Eye

Ant Man

Captain Marvel

star lord

Gamora

Groot (with Rocket)

Doctor Strange

spider-man

Nick Fury

Loki

Thanos

Galactus

Shang Chi

She-Hulk

Jane Foster

Kate Bishop

Daredevil

moon knight

Ghost Rider

Blade

silver wake

dark phoenix

Wolverine

Storm

Gambit

Sassy Girl

Mind Butterfly

Cable

dead pool

Domino

Mysticism

mary jane watson

Eddie Brock (with Venom)

Slaughter

Green Goblin

Prowler

Doctor Death

The supervisor

DC

Superman

Batman

wonder-woman

Aquaman

Flash

Green Arrow

Beast Boy

Raven

cat woman

Poison Ivy

harley quinn

joker

batman who laughs

black blanket

Deathstroke

blood sport

starwars

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Darth Vader

King

Finn

Zorii Bliss

Mandalorian (with Grogu)

boba fett

Fennec Shand

Krrsantan

Kylo Ren

sith trooper

Assault soldier

Hollywood

Lieutenant Ripley (Alien)

Xenomorph (Alien)

Sarah Connor (Terminator)

T-800 (Terminator)

John Wick

Sophie (John Wick)

Paul AtreidesDune

Chani (Dune)

frankenstein’s monster

bride of frankenstein

The Mummy

Uncle (Free Guy)

Mike Lowrey (Bad Boys)

Snake Eyes (G.I. Joe)

predator

Robocop

Ghostbusters

tron

Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai (Karate Kid)

Indiana Jones

sets

Rick Grimmes (The Walking Dead)

Daryl Dixon (The Walking Dead)

Michonne (The Walking Dead)

Hopper (Stranger Things)

Demogorgon (Stranger Things)

The red grasshopper

Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty)

Morty Smith (Rick and Morty)

Naruto

Sakura (Naruto)

Kakashi (Naruto)

Sasuke (Naruto)

Gaara (Naruto)

Hinata (Naruto)

Orochimaru (Naruto)

Pakkun (Naruto)

Kurama (Naruto)

Manda (Naruto)

Goku (Dragon Ball)

Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Bulma (Dragon Ball)

Beerus (Dragon Ball)

Shenron (Dragon Ball)

Keizer (Mistborn)

Video game

Jinx (League of Legends)

Saw (League of Legends)

Ezio Auditore (Assassin’s Creed)

Eivor Varinsdottir (Assassin’s Creed)

Nathan Drake (Uncharted)

Chloe Frazer (Uncharted)

Master Chief (Halo)

Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)

Ryū (Street Fighter)

Chun Li (Street Fighter)

Guile (Street Fighter)

Cammy (Street Fighter)

Sakura (Street Fighter)

Blanka (Street Fighter)

Chris Redfield (Resident Evil)

Jill Valentine (Resident Evil)

Bandit (Borderlands)

Claptrap (Borderlands)

Marcus Phoenix (Gears of War)

Kait Diaz (Gears of War)

Kratos (God of War)

Mimir (God of War)

Aloy (Horizon)

Pac Man (Comococos)

Blinky (Comococos)

Pinky (Comococos)

Inky (Comococos)

Clyde (Comococos)

Butt Stallion (Wonderlands)

Razor (Battle Breakers)

Kurohomura (Battle Breakers)

Crewman (Among Us)

musicians

Ariana Grande

marshmello

Bruno Mars

J Balvin

Travis Scott

Major Lazer

astro jack

anderdon-paak

Wu Tang Clan

Coachella

content creators

Ninja

grefg

Lachlan

loserfruit

lazarbeam

Girl

Ali-A

Bugha (world champion)

athletes and associations

Lebron James

Neymar Jr.

John Cena

Naomi Osaka

harry kane

Mark Reus

Soccer Clubs

NBA

NFL

Fashion

air jordan

Balenciaga

Moncier

ferrari

Others