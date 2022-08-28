The 190 collaborative Fortnite skins after the Dragon Ball event
The world of skins Fortnite it is almost infinite, and each day greater with each passing day. Well, like the universe, it is constantly expanding. What has led Epic Games’ battle royale to sign all kinds of collaborations to fill the island (and the store) with numerous skins To remember.
The skins of Fortnite there are thousands in total, and even more so if we add the different styles that some of them have. But those that are governed by specific collaborations such as the still current event of dragon ballthere are not so many.
‘Barely’ 200 are already the skins of Fortnite that are born purely from collaborations. Although some of them are not available as such in the store, but they are characters that we have come across on the island, in some special game modes, or in the end of season events.
All collaboration characters in Fortnite as of today.
Marvel
- Hombre de Hierro
- Captain America
- Wanda
- Thor
- black widow
- Black Panther
- Hawk Eye
- Ant Man
- Captain Marvel
- star lord
- Gamora
- Groot (with Rocket)
- Doctor Strange
- spider-man
- Nick Fury
- Loki
- Thanos
- Galactus
- Shang Chi
- She-Hulk
- Jane Foster
- Kate Bishop
- Daredevil
- moon knight
- Ghost Rider
- Blade
- silver wake
- dark phoenix
- Wolverine
- Storm
- Gambit
- Sassy Girl
- Mind Butterfly
- Cable
- dead pool
- Domino
- Mysticism
- mary jane watson
- Eddie Brock (with Venom)
- Slaughter
- Green Goblin
- Prowler
- Doctor Death
- The supervisor
DC
- Superman
- Batman
- wonder-woman
- Aquaman
- Flash
- Green Arrow
- Beast Boy
- Raven
- cat woman
- Poison Ivy
- harley quinn
- joker
- batman who laughs
- black blanket
- Deathstroke
- blood sport
starwars
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Darth Vader
- King
- Finn
- Zorii Bliss
- Mandalorian (with Grogu)
- boba fett
- Fennec Shand
- Krrsantan
- Kylo Ren
- sith trooper
- Assault soldier
Hollywood
- Lieutenant Ripley (Alien)
- Xenomorph (Alien)
- Sarah Connor (Terminator)
- T-800 (Terminator)
- John Wick
- Sophie (John Wick)
- Paul AtreidesDune
- Chani (Dune)
- frankenstein’s monster
- bride of frankenstein
- The Mummy
- Uncle (Free Guy)
- Mike Lowrey (Bad Boys)
- Snake Eyes (G.I. Joe)
- predator
- Robocop
- Ghostbusters
- tron
- Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai (Karate Kid)
- Indiana Jones
sets
- Rick Grimmes (The Walking Dead)
- Daryl Dixon (The Walking Dead)
- Michonne (The Walking Dead)
- Hopper (Stranger Things)
- Demogorgon (Stranger Things)
- The red grasshopper
- Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty)
- Morty Smith (Rick and Morty)
- Naruto
- Sakura (Naruto)
- Kakashi (Naruto)
- Sasuke (Naruto)
- Gaara (Naruto)
- Hinata (Naruto)
- Orochimaru (Naruto)
- Pakkun (Naruto)
- Kurama (Naruto)
- Manda (Naruto)
- Goku (Dragon Ball)
- Vegeta (Dragon Ball)
- Bulma (Dragon Ball)
- Beerus (Dragon Ball)
- Shenron (Dragon Ball)
- Keizer (Mistborn)
Video game
- Jinx (League of Legends)
- Saw (League of Legends)
- Ezio Auditore (Assassin’s Creed)
- Eivor Varinsdottir (Assassin’s Creed)
- Nathan Drake (Uncharted)
- Chloe Frazer (Uncharted)
- Master Chief (Halo)
- Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)
- Ryū (Street Fighter)
- Chun Li (Street Fighter)
- Guile (Street Fighter)
- Cammy (Street Fighter)
- Sakura (Street Fighter)
- Blanka (Street Fighter)
- Chris Redfield (Resident Evil)
- Jill Valentine (Resident Evil)
- Bandit (Borderlands)
- Claptrap (Borderlands)
- Marcus Phoenix (Gears of War)
- Kait Diaz (Gears of War)
- Kratos (God of War)
- Mimir (God of War)
- Aloy (Horizon)
- Pac Man (Comococos)
- Blinky (Comococos)
- Pinky (Comococos)
- Inky (Comococos)
- Clyde (Comococos)
- Butt Stallion (Wonderlands)
- Razor (Battle Breakers)
- Kurohomura (Battle Breakers)
- Crewman (Among Us)
musicians
- Ariana Grande
- marshmello
- Bruno Mars
- J Balvin
- Travis Scott
- Major Lazer
- astro jack
- anderdon-paak
- Wu Tang Clan
- Coachella
content creators
- Ninja
- grefg
- Lachlan
- loserfruit
- lazarbeam
- Girl
- Ali-A
- Bugha (world champion)
athletes and associations
- Lebron James
- Neymar Jr.
- John Cena
- Naomi Osaka
- harry kane
- Mark Reus
- Soccer Clubs
- NBA
- NFL
Fashion
- air jordan
- Balenciaga
- Moncier
- ferrari
Others
- KAWS Skeleton
- Diamond Hanz
- guggimon
- janky
- Gildedguy
- Windwalker Echo